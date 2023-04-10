Fresh Cuts: Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI presents latest collections by upcoming designers

The next generation of designers is here and they’re shining with a new range of collections that will catapult them as global names. As part of the ongoing edition of GenNext on The Road by Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, which known for establishing popular names like Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta, Aneeth Arora and others in the past, is introducing the collections of up and coming designers, Hiral Jajal (Hiro), Kunaal Kyhaan (Koytoy), Anugrah Chandra (KoAi), and Rudraksh Dwivedi (Rudraksh Dwivedi) at The Amethyst Room, Chennai. Fashion enthusiasts can witness the diverse range of stitches and silhouettes by these designers on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Also Read: Indian luxury designers Sarah and Sandeep style VIP clients, models at Dior Mumbai Show

These couturiers, who are also the winners of the NIFD presents GenNext program this year, have dazzled the grounds of Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad with their collections, and will now sweep away the onlookers’ feet in Chennai and finally in Kolkata. A dedicated section at the Amethyst Room, Chennai, will present Hiral’s Dystopian Bride, Kunaal’s Maharaja by the Bay, and Rudraksh’s collection of “midnight glamour for a feminine, ultra-glam look, that ticks all the right boxes for stylish evening wear.”

Dystopian Bride by Hiro is a denim collection focused on the theme of a post-apocalyptic world. Koytoy is bringing a presentation of the “life and joie de vivre of an off-duty Maharaja in a stylish manner” with their Maharaja by the Bay collection. Amethyst owner Kiran Rao expresses her delight in organising this event. “We appreciate Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI’s effort in inspiring GenNext designers to take India’s fashion story forward,” she says. She also expresses her eagerness to view and experience the works of these designers.

Also Read: Designer Aveek Bhattacharya’s latest collection Six Stories showcases gorgeous Kaftans tales

RISE Fashion and Lifestyle head Jaspreet Chando also chime in with words of encouragement for the designers. “It is a platform that gives young designers the opportunity to engage with diverse consumers from across the country and address their needs and preferences first-hand,” he says. “It is a platform that gives young designers the opportunity to engage with diverse consumers from across the country and address their needs and preferences first-hand. “It also gives young designers the experience to understand the commercial side of the business, thereby prepping their brands for the future. We thank the multi-designer stores for partnering with us in the initiative,” he adds.