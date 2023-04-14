Summer Fusion: Saaksha and Kinni's edit 'Saakshsa' offers a wide range of choices for an interesting unison of motifs

This summer, if you are looking to add the luxe-boho edge to your look, we might just have stumbled upon a free-spirited and expressive collection by Mumbai label, Saaksha and Kinni. Chennai can now explore and experience the extensive range of clothing Spectra has to offer, including dresses, kaftans, gowns, palazzos, bustiers and much more. The collection, which went on floors as part of a pop-up show on April 13, is open for viewing at Tifara in Nungambakkam. The label explores a unique approach towards its designs in this collection, calling all to “experience a contemporary union of pixelated prints and traditional hand embroidery.”



To understand what Spectra has to offer further, we speak to Saaksha Bhat from Saaksha and Kinni. Inspired by the traditional tie-dye technique of leheriya and ikat, a resist dyeing technique on yarn, the designs for this collection are born. The edit was also introduced to enable a more fluid approach to enable the presentation of diverse fashion senses.“It is inspired by modern women who will not conform to one sense of fashion. She may wear head-to-toe bold prints in the day but wants to change into a sombre but statement piece at night. So we wanted to introduce both placement prints and solids into the collection,” says Saaksha.

Emphasising the uniqueness of this collection, she also lists the various creative expressions that have been employed in the designs. “It has introduced a large array of solids for those who still want a little magic in the form of embroidery but doesn’t want to wear print,” she says. “It contains silhouettes that have placement prints rather than all-over prints,” she adds. She also talks about the various introductions that the label has carried out with the launch of Spectra. Experimenting with micro pleating denim, and ‘finally’ introducing pure silk fabrics are two highlights that Sakshaa reveals.



As for the motifs in the collections, Saaksha circles back to ikat which has been achieved through hand embroidery and is “very unique to this collection.” Spectra graces us with a vibrant spectrum of colours. Keeping in mind the summer heat, shades of ivory, pink and blue have been used liberally. “We have also introduced blacks in the form of prints and solids to cater to evening wear,” Saaksha adds. The fabrics used for the collections are “lightweight chiffons, cotton silks and denim.” However, the introduction of pure silks is one of the many highlights that she points out for this collection. Talking about the silhouettes, Saaksha emphasises the endless options available in this collection. “We have a lot of oversized shirts paired with trousers, dresses, capes and kaftans. All are perfect for travel and summer,” she adds.

Spectra has also built its exciting range in order to favour its patrons from Chennai, “Chennai has always been a favourite of our makers,” she exclaims when asked about the prior responses from the market. She expresses her admiration for its fashion sense. “The women know exactly what they want, dress to their body type and are not afraid to experiment, she adds.” Further, she talks about suited curation carried out for the city. “Keeping in mind Chennai, we have curated kaftan blouses and palazzo co-ord sets, which always work well, oversized shirts and lightweight dresses,” she says. “You have to keep in mind the heat and humidity and we curate knowing that our customers want comfortable stylish pieces that don’t make them overheat,” she adds. Saaksha also expresses her awe for the ‘modern Chennai woman’. “Where women were once quite conservative, the modern Chennai woman is not afraid to play with fashion, proportions and colours. She is bold with her colour palette and likes to mix and match within her wardrobe,” she says.



Spectra will be available in Tifara, Ogaan, Aza, Ensemble and Pernia. Beyond Chennai, the collection would also be touring various cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.



₹8,000 onwards.

Available online and in stores