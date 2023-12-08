Gokyo: Where style meets adventure

The spirit of exploration and adventure has gripped India, propelling a surge in trekking, mountaineering, camping, safari tours, and nature exploration, both domestically and internationally. Despite this fervour, outdoor enthusiasts have long yearned for apparel and accessories that seamlessly blend style, quality, and performance without breaking the bank.

Answering the call, Gokyo, a vibrant homegrown brand, has emerged as a trailblazer in India's trekking and outdoor performance apparel market. Spearheaded by Venkatesh Maheshwari, aka Venki, a seasoned trekker and mountaineer, the Gokyo team draws inspiration from the best international outdoor brands, combining it with their three decades of expertise in the apparel industry and an unwavering passion for the outdoors.

Also read: Poonam Soni's new collection is all about luxury with affordability

With a corporate and consulting background working with leading retailers globally, Venki identified a gap in the Indian market for premium-quality clothing tailored specifically for outdoor pursuits.

Venkatesh Maheshwari

In the words of Venki, "Gokyo is more than a brand; it's the realisation of a dream born from our love for the Himalayas and a commitment to provide premium outdoor clothing for like-minded Indians. Inspired by Gokyo Ri, a peak nestled in the Everest region and the adjacent lake near a Sherpa community village, our brand is a fusion of international style and performance fabrics to meet the rugged demands of outdoor adventures.”

Also read: Embrace the Archies aesthetic

Gokyo’s product range is thoughtfully categorised into three eries, catering to different climates and terrains: The SHERPA Series for extreme cold, ALPINE for mild winters, and EXPLORER for regular weather. Each series boasts unique fabrics and detailing, offering a comprehensive selection of trekking pants, T-shirts, hiking shirts, jackets, base layers, cargoes, and accessories such as trekking poles, shoes, sleeping bags, backpacks, caps, crampons, and headlamps. Plans are underway to expand the assortment in shoes, tents and climbing equipment.

Additionally, Gokyo stands out as a brand that addresses the challenges faced by women trekkers, ensuring they find the perfect apparel to accompany them on their outdoor adventures. It’s a commitment to inclusivity and recognising the diverse needs of the trekking community.

Price on request.

Available online.