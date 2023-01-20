Aseem Kapoor is back in Chennai with his brand new edit, Ambi, which celebrates a tattered nostalgia

Known for his love for Indian motifs and a breath of fresh air in the way he deals with traditional Indian silhouettes, couturier Aseem Kapoor is now a household name when it comes to ethnic-inspired fashion. Recently worn by actress Hansika Motwani for her mehendi, the eponymous label is also popular with several celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Archana Puran Singh, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kubbra Sait, Keerthy Suresh, Shilpa Shetty and Mithila Palkar among others. Last seen in the city with his collections, Taphree and Art-Class, the designer now returns with his latest edit, Ambi.

“Ambi — a tattered nostalgia is the new collection that we showcased at the last Lakmé Fashion Week in September. It’s a collection that’s very close to my heart because it is inspired by something I came across as a child. I still remember this piece of tapestry that was rotting and torn, weathered by time. It was tattered in a very interesting way, at least for me as a child. That deconstruction — at least I grew up to realise — was what had wowed me and is what inspired this edit,” begins the designer, who launched this label with his wife Pooja Haldar in October 2020.

“We first began working with the prints and we worked with everything and anything related to ambi, more popularly known as jamevaar or paisley. We wanted to go a little dressier this time, because we wanted it to also work for the festive season. So, we introduced Byzantium-inspired stone work in small coloured stones, with traditional marodi or gold thread work,” adds Aseem, who is known for his aesthetic that is rooted in simplicity.

Ensemble from Ambi

Ensemble from Ambi

Ensemble from Ambi

Ensemble from Ambi

Ensembles from Ambi

Expect deeper jewel tones in blues and reds and lots of black and white in jamevaar and dabu prints that are ideal for the winter and wedding season. The collection comprises jackets, blazer jackets, dupatta jackets, kaftan tunics, regular tunics and trousers in crêpes, organzas, mushroom tulles, satins and linens in a range of hand-painted and digitally printed pieces.

“We have focused on fun, easier silhouettes that are complimentary for bigger women. We wanted to focus on the Indian figure and accentuate curves — so we go very close on the shoulder and we go out towards the stomach and hips, ensuring a slimming look, which everyone loves and makes anyone feel confident,” explains the couturier.

Ambi, the collection, will go forward into SS ’23, as the label would love to present the ambi or paisley motif in brighter, lighter and fresher colours — think saffron, rusts, yellows, ivories and greens.

INR 27,000 onwards. At Collage.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal