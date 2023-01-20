The latest edit from Medha Bansal promises some rustic and earthy tones for the subtlety-inclined

Quite the popular name in couture circles in the capital, designer Medha Bansal’s eponymous label, Medha is not a new name in Chennai either. Five years since the brand launched in Delhi and now in Agra, the offbeat handcrafted label is known for their keen sense of detailing, something they have come to be celebrated for. A favourite among several celebrities including Genelia Deshmukh née D’Souza, Shweta Tripathi, Mithila Palkar and our very own Malavika Mohanan, Medha is now back in the city with their latest unnamed festive collection for 2022. We catch up with couturier Medha Bansal to find out more.

“The new collection is based on very rustic and earthy tones and it is all about hand embroidered surfaces, something that our clients love about us. We really focus on surface design in our brand. But we take that ethic even further. We get our fabrics handwoven from clusters all across India and I like to focus on bandhani, leheriya and resist dyeing. We try to use up as much of our scrap materials by converting them into buttons or weaving panels and you will see a lot of this in the collection we have sent to Amethyst,” begins Medha, who is a graduate from NIFT, New Delhi.

“The whole collection has a rustic boho-chic feel to it and it is very intuitively made. I am very inspired by the tribal clusters in India, especially the ones in Kutch, Gujarat and Rajasthan and how they use colours. So, you can look forward to reds, yellows and pinks in very earthy and rustic undertones. I have avoided bright shades in this collection,” adds Medha, who now sells the brand across the country and in Singapore and Dubai.

While the collection mostly comprises tunics and it has a few saris, one can also look forward to blouses and pants in pure silks and chanderi. “You’ll see a lot of patchwork and scrap fabric and multi textured and rustic hued clothing comprising multiple artistically assembled elements,” concludes the designer, who is busy working on her upcoming SS ’23 edit.

INR 20,000 onwards. Available online.

