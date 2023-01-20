November Noon’s latest edit, Doraha, brings Gujarati art to age-old jamdani, kadwa, tanchoi and phekwa

Launched in 2020 over social media, Delhi-based November Noon is from Varanasi-based Shah Narayan Das & Co, an emporium which has been working with the banarasi weaving families for close to over a century, adorning India in its glorious handcrafted textiles. Popular with many celebrities including Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi and Maheep Kapoor, the label was founded by Deepak Shah and has just launched their latest collection, Doraha. We catch up with Deepak to find out more about the edit and what’s in store for us.

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Our new campaign Doraha started with a collaboration with Indian-Australian creative polymath Priyanka Kaul. For this collection, Priyanka looked at several Indian artistes, specifically Vadodara-based extraordinaire Nilima Sheikh.

How different is this collection?

Doraha leans towards an aesthetic, which is rigorously crafted from homegrown silks but relaxed in practice and champions interchangeable, versatile, and uncomplicated pieces. The collection includes streamlined ankle-length dresses rendered in fuchsia and matching separates printed with botanical motifs.

Silhouette from Doraha

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Designed to be worn throughout the year, the foundation of this collection is the fabrics — all handwoven with jamdani, kadwa, tanchoi, and phekwa with the highly-skilled artisan community in Varanasi. It all inspires a sense of kinship and warmth while creating a delicate balance between the centuries-old textile traditions in Varanasi and its future.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

The colours evince a renewed appreciation for dressing up. From bright fuchsias to earthy sage greens, the hues aim to add vibrancy to winter dressing. All the garments are handwoven and bring thoughtful luxury to your wardrobe.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

The collection is rigorously crafted from homegrown silks but relaxed in practice and champions interchangeable, versatile and uncomplicated pieces.

What are the silhouettes we can expect?

Easy and relaxed silhouettes are close to the brand. Expect easy-to-style co-ord sets, shirts, pants, dresses and tops in this collection.

What can we expect next, from the label?

A brand new seasonal collection for SS ’23.

