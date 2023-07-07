Radhika Madan looks surreal in a mermaid-style green gown at Sanaa NYIFF screening

Indian actor Radhika Madan recently attended the New York Indian Film Festival for the premiere of her film, Sanaa. The actress looked exquisite and sophisticated in an off-shoulder olive green gown with a mermaid cut. The floor-sweeping gown was made with a structured wavy silhouette that draped her physique perfectly.

The attire was from the clothing label Nour by Neharika. Radhika chose minimal accessories with only a drop earring making the dress a centrepiece. She opted for an ethereal makeup look with light pink lips, subtle blush and smoky eyes.

Also read: Radhika Madan decodes her acting process in exclusive chat

The Shiddat actress shared images of her look on Instagram and wrote, “Somewhere between living and dreaming, there’s New York. Premiere night for #Sanaa at the New York Indian Film Festival.”

Previously Sanaa was screened at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival. Director Sudhanshu Saria said in an official statement, “It’s a big moment for us to have our Chinese Premiere at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. We are honoured and thrilled to have been invited alongside other diverse and enthralling films. We can’t wait to see what Chinese audiences make of this quintessentially Indian story about the modern Indian woman.” The film also stars Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles

Earlier, the actress celebrated the success of her latest web series, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. The fashionista caught everyone’s attention wearing a pink lehenga with modern elements. She donned a pink saree dress from the line of designer Amit Aggarwal. She posted a collection of pictures on Instagram with the caption “Flamingo-ing.”

Also read: Bhatt Sisters' Eternal Sunshine showers love for Radhika Madan’s Sanaa

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil-language film, Soorarai Pottru, with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in the movie Happy Teachers Day with Nimrit Kaur.