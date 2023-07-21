Amethyst presents timeless tales of tradition with Tribe Amrapali and Sunira’s exquiste collections

What can get better than shopping? Finding two well-known brands showcasing their latest

collections under one roof! Amethyst is presenting a six-day exhibition that will witness an exquisite

range of jewellery by Tribe Amrapali, and Sunira’s collections of clothing that promises grace and

comfort. The identity for Tribe Amrapali speaks to a youthful and modern customer; someone who has an instant connection to cultivating tribal culture in new ways. As such, the brand is composed of jewellery, which features an eclectic blend of choices. Similarly, Sunira’s outfits remain rooted in traditional design crafts and customs with a strong respect for nature.

Tribal life & folklore

“We are elated to collaborate with Amethyst in Chennai as they have a good eye for paramount quality, artistry, and creativity, which perfectly aligns with Tribe Amrapali’s design philosophy and my personal love for contemporary jewellery and unique design,” says Akanksha Arora, CEO, Tribe Amrapali. The collection showcased varies from fine and traditional craftsmanship to something which is inspired by Thanjavur Art of South India and even modern minimal jewellery. “Every piece has a unique story to tell and encompasses India’s rich culture and heritage. With this collaboration, we hope to solidify our footprint in Chennai and share some common love for jewellery and design,” she adds.

The collections available at the exhibition:



Golden glow: This collection features statement pieces that are handcrafted with beautiful hammer texture and plated with gold, featuring minimal motifs that are easy-going and lightweight.

Nav Chandrika: Nav Chandrika intertwines contemporary fashion with the quintessential Amrapali tradition and craftsmanship.

Nova: This contemporary collection features simple styles with geometric shapes that are gold-plated, zircon-studded.

Banaras: Weaving Banarasi tradition into jewellery, this collection features traditional Banarasi fabric in silver, with some pieces that are reversible.

Kalai: An exclusive collection of gold-plated silver jewellery inspired by the classic paintings and temple architecture of the famed Thanjavur style of South India.

Lavanya: This collection is elegant, exquisite, and timeless in its intricate craftsmanship. This is a range of handcrafted styles in silver with gold plating, set with pearls and crystals. Exuding vintage vibes and a subtle charm, rings, bangles, necklaces, bracelets and maang tikkas in this collection will enhance your traditional look.

Price: Rs 250 to Rs 60,000.

Diversity in entirety

Sunira believes in blending tradition with modern sensibilities. It embraces diversity of form, techniques, art and caters to diverse communities. Their silhouettes are an amalgamation of contemporary style, grace, and comfort.“Sunira showcases the finest Indian handwoven textile crafts, employing traditional printing and surfacing techniques in close collaboration with artisan communities. At Amethyst, we offer a meticulously curated collection of sophisticated women’s ensembles and accessories, perfect for any occasion. Our timeless muslin Chikankari kurtas in elegant white tones, contemporary ajrakh muslin essentials, and versatile Jamdani muslin co-ord sets, in vibrant colours, are just a glimpse of our journey. Sunira isn’t just about fashion. It is about comfort, style, sustainability, and tradition, embracing a zero-waste approach,” says a spokesperson representing Sunira.

The collections available at the exhibition:

Nitya 2023: Nitya combines the artistry and heritage of Ajrakh hand block done by Abdul Aurangzeb, a 10th generation artisan, with Sunira’s meticulous craftsmanship and in-house artisanal innovation. Nitya is designed for the modern woman who values sustainability and supports artisan communities.

Mausam-e-sukoon: Mausam-e-sukoon brings the classic charm of the 400-year-old craft of Chikankari in breath-taking silhouettes — from flowy dresses, oversized tops to kurtas, ijars, and stoles. The limited-edition Chikankari collection in hues of white, has been created in partnership with Mijwan Welfare Society, an NGO led by veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Gulzaar: Sunira’s S/S ’23 collection, Gulzaar captures the spirit of spring flowers and India’s vibrant culture, with striking bright colours — bold fuchsia that commands attention; warm mustard that adds playfulness; vivid green that breathes freshness, and a classic blue that calms the soul. Gulzaar celebrates the synergy of many skilled craftspeople — Jamdani weavers from West Bengal, Khadi weavers of North Gujarat, and women crochet lace makers. The Vibrant-hued Jamdani textiles are combined with box-check handloom cotton to create a kaleidoscope of patterns and colours. This unique blend of traditional Indian textiles has been fashioned into do-it-all co-ord sets, statement-making layers, easy-breezy kurtas and light-as-air dresses. These exquisite pieces are embellished with beadwork, patchwork, crochet detailing and hand-done stitches, to create a beautiful synergy of traditional craftsmanship and artistry.

Price: Rs 2,100 to Rs 29,800.

July 24 to 29, 11 am to 7.30 pm.

At The Folly, Amethyst,

Whites Road, Royapettah.



rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain

