Isha Ambani dazzles in an all-black dress for latest exhibition at NMACC 

The exhibition Toilet Paper - Run As Slow As You Can is now on display at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Several celebrities attended the pop-culture-inspired exhibit's launch, and the photos of the same were shared on Instagram by the official NMACC handle

In the images, Isha Ambani was seen alongside curators Roya Sachs and Mafalda Millies, as well as the artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. She was also spotted spending time with Janhvi Kapoor's best friend, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), and Diya Mehta Jatia, sister of Shloka Mehta Ambani.

For the exhibition, Isha opted for an all-black maxi dress with a mini-length slip underneath, an open Mandarin-collar neckline, full sleeves with a billowy silhouette, floral lace embroidery, shimmering sequin embellishments, side slits, and a relaxed fit.

She completed the look with statement rings, emerald and diamond drop earrings, and high shoes. The final set of glam options included a side-parted sleek braided ponytail, feathery brows, soft eye shadow, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, bare lip colour, rouged cheeks, and highlighter.

On Instagram, Orhan posted images from the opening of the exhibition Toilet Paper. Additionally, he shared images of Isha with him and wrote in the caption, “Congratulations Isha Ambani on the debut of the best art exhibition India has ever seen and the biggest congratulations and thank you, Isha Ambani. No one can actually accomplish what you do.”

The Toilet Paper - Run As Slow As You Can exhibition will be on display from July 22 to October 22, 2023, according to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.