Aparna Nayr’s bridal look from Bloody Daddy can be your next inspiration  

In the glitzy realm of Bollywood, where fashion and style reign supreme, actress Aparna Nayr is slowly getting noticed for her impeccable fashion choices and effortless grace. Her foray into the world of acting began with a bang when she landed a coveted role in Bloody Daddy alongside Shahid Kapoor. However, it was not just her acting skills that captivated everyone; her fashion choices left an indelible mark as well.

Aparna’s choice of outfit for her debut film was a bold and extravagant one. She opted for an emerald green lehenga with hand-embroidered choli using multi-coloured floral motifs designed by Kalki Fashion, known for its opulent creations. The lehenga featured intricate embroidery, dazzling sequins, and luxurious fabric that added to its allure. Aparna also donned a daze solitaire diamond ring from CaratLane, and heavy jewelry that included a heavy neckpiece, maang tikka, matthapatti and bangles, which were a pure kundan set from Meena Jewellers.

The actress gave her fans an exclusive peek into her transformation process through a video shared from her vanity van. The footage showcased her getting ready, donning the magnificent lehenga, and perfecting her makeup and hairstyle.

In the film, where Aparna plays the character of the bride, she gracefully moves around, donning the bridal attire styled by Anisha Jain, who has styled Bollywood actors like Rajkummar Roa, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and many more.

Apart from her Bollywood debut, she has featured in a music video with Hommie Dilliwala and Yo Yo Honey Singh in Kaana Vich Waliya. Aparna is currently preparing for her next film; the official announcement of which will be made soon.

