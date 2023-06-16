Father’s Day Gift Guide

If you haven’t mentally logged it yet, Father’s Day is June 18! You are short of time, we know, especially since the best Father’s Day gifts are not easy to come by. Whether he’s a lover of classy clothing or casual chic shoes, there’s no better time to elevate your father’s style with latest designs and a heavy dose of maximum comfort!

Instead of a tacky novelty tie or ‘The World’s Best Dad’ cup, which we are sure many dads will unwrap this year (as is the case every year), why not choose something that is high on fashion? To make your job easy, we’ve been at this “finding fashionable gifts for men” thing this year, and we’re certain that something featured here will have you covered, whether you’re shopping for your own dad, your father figure, your partner, or…yourself (like we said, some dads like to indulge themselves on their special day). Maybe it’s his first Father’s Day, maybe it’s his sixtieth, there’s plenty of good ideas on the list below to make your dad very happy.

Here are some Indulge-approved gift ideas for you to pick and choose.

Shoe Thing

Sani shoes (sage green) from Anita Dongre is a perfect accessory to complement any outfit. In a muted shade of green, these closed mules feature intricate tone-on-tone embroidery on a raw silk frame.

₹17,900 www.anitadongre.com

Ethnic touch

Stand out from the crowd with this perfect kurta. Designed using hand-woven cotton fabric, this garment is soft against the skin and easy to maintain. The Saint Zari kurta by Antar-Agni is cut in pure hand-woven cotton and is perfect for a relaxed fit.

₹36,800

https://antar-agni.com/

Tradition meets luxury

Handmade in premium Nappa leather, the classic peshawari sandals by Aprajita Toor are a perfect example of tradition meets luxury with across over straps that fasten at the ankle.

₹7,999 onwards

https://aprajitatoor.com/

For summertime festivities

This resplendent kurta set by Archana Jaju is a great option for your summertime festivities. Crafted in silk, this set features hand painted Kalamkari thread and mirror work kurta with salwar bottoms.

₹64,999

https://archanajaju.com/

Sleek and clean

This loafer Prana is loved by fashionistas around the world, and is now available in plastic, giving it a more delicate air. The foam insole helps guarantee great comfort and stability.

₹5,999

https://www.melissaindia.com/

Cool comfort

This effortlessly chic Shahin Mannan blue linen shirt with palm tree embroidery is a versatile piece. The shirt is full sleeves with a cuff, Chinese collar, and snap button fastening, exuding a cool and relaxed vibe.

₹18,630

www.shahinmannan.com/

Uber-stylish

Fun, easy and uber-stylish, the Saaksha & Kinni Co-ord set combine these three things that modern dressing demands without a doubt. Shaded and checkered print poplin shirt paired with cargo style poplin trousers with elasticated waist can be styled to fit almost every occasion.

₹12,000 each for shirt and trousers

https://saakshakinni.com/