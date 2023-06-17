Red Berry Couture releases a brand new edit, Breezy Summer, focusing on seasonal silhouettes

A product of the COVID-19 lockdowns, Red Berry Couture, a label for risqué mens clothing is the brainchild of Kolkata-based fashion photographer, influencer and model Loukik Das. A graduate from the New York Film Academy, the label is a passion project for the self-trained designer who was always sartorially inclined. “I haven’t done any formal training in fashion and design, but I was drawn to couture and recyclable fashion since I was 12,” begins Loukik whose creations for several celebs including Junooniyatt (Voot) star, Gautam Vig, are garnering the attention of alternative fashion enthusiasts across the country.

Ensemble from Breezy Summer

“My last collection simply called Reflection was a blingy day-and-night-wear co-ords edit which was meant to be worn anywhere. Our just released SS ’23 collection is Breezy Summer that’s defined by bright pop colours with extra additions to our ever-famous Messh’y collection that continues to be our best seller,” adds the designer who is known for his focus on unisex silhouettes.

Ensembles from Breezy Summer

This new edit focuses on summer colours like bright yellow , lemon green , bright orange and hot pink in rayon, cotton and mesh co-ords, with a few tight silhouette T-shirts. Next up, the designer hopes to do a collection of bodysuits for all genders, ensuring all body types are represented. The focus of the brand now is to ensure anyone feels confident in their clothes, irrespective of gender or size. “We plan to open a store in Kolkata soon and a second one in Hyderabad too, but till then, we will continue to sell online,” concludes Loukik.

INR 2,000 onwards. Available online.

