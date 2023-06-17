The latest swimsuit collection from Flirtatious India travels to Italy for a balmy celebratory vibe

What began as a passion project to provide luxury swimwear at an affordable price led designer and creative head Aakriti Grover to provide made-to-measure swimsuits that aim to fit you like second skin with custom brief cut options. Graduating from Istituto Marangoni, Milan, Aakriti and her label Flirtatious India are now personal favourites with several celebrities including Sobhita Dhulipala, Anushka Sharma, Rakulpreet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon.

Ensemble from Sicilian Summer

“Our new Spring Summer ’23 edit Sicilian Summer soaks some sunny inspiration from scenic Sicily. It pictures the vibrant characters of the hit show White Lotus living out their Sicilian fantasies in the blazing riviera sun. It is an ode to the picturesque holiday resorts dotting the South of Italy and Sicily; and each piece evokes poolside fabulousness. Easy breezy textiles, colour blocking techniques and form-flattering silhouettes are used in this collection and we experimented with beach side scenery, which was a first for the brand,” begins Aakriti.

Aakriti Grover

Taking inspiration from the architecture of some of the iconic holiday spots dotting the Sicilian shoreline and also from the lush vegetation — each detail takes the shape of an abstract and multi-layered artwork in this edit. “We’ve focused on a visually arresting colour palette of beetroot purple, empire yellow, tangerine, vanilla cream, crystal rose and macchiato on sustainable swim fabrics printed with our signature prints,” adds Aakriti.

Next up, the label has experimented with pintuck detailing for their swimwear and that collection will comprise vibrant and bold colours inspired by ‘Buoyant Bali.’

INR 3,900 onwards. Available online.

