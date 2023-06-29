The latest edit from Kalki, The Dark Romance Collection, juxtaposes style and mystery

Born in the year 2007, Mumbai-based Kalki aims at creating a spotlight for high levels of artistry involving intricate and beautiful craftsmanship. The label has 500 artisans on board and makes tailor-made designs; and is popular with several celebs including Shreya Ghosal, Jennifer Winget, Elli Avram, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Priya Prakash Varrier and Amyra Dastur, to name a few. The label recently unveiled a brand new collection and we caught up with Nishit Gupta, creative director, to find out more.

You’ve absolutely piqued our interest with a name like The Dark Romance Collection.

It was inspired by party culture, a gothic villainous aura that makes you feel all-powerful. The Dark Romance Collection draws inspiration from the electrifying energy of party culture intertwined with a captivating, gothic villainous aura. It encapsulates a sense of empowerment that envelops you, making you feel invincible. Each piece is meticulously designed to channel the essence of this fusion, blending dark elegance with a rebellious spirit. The collection’s aesthetic reflects a striking juxtaposition of style and mystery, featuring intricate details, rich textures and bold silhouettes. From dramatic pre-draped saris to alluring co-ords, it evokes a sense of confidence, inviting you to embrace your inner dark romance.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

This collection sets itself apart from our previous ones by replacing vibrant colours with darker tones, creating an air of mystery and making you stand out. The intention is to evoke a sense of intrigue and charm. While our previous collections may have incorporated softer energy, this one takes a different approach, focusing on deeper shades that add depth, sophistication and despite the shift in the colour palette, the aim remains the same — to make you feel like a celebrity.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

The primary colour used in the collection is obviously black, exuding a sense of mystery and elegance. It serves as a canvas for the other colours to shine. Metallic gray adds a distinct and edgy element, lending a modern and futuristic vibe to the collection. While holographic tints introduce unique shades that create an ethereal and mystical feel.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

We have taken lush fabrics like knit and lycra along with unique metallic fabric, trendy sequins and a few more.

Have you already started working on your next edit?

We have a dreamy glam collection launching soon, which mostly caters to bridesmaids and occasion wear. We also have our renowned Bride & Baraat ’23 edit coming up soon.

INR 17,000 onwards. Available online.

