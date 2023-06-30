Everyday-luxury label Saundh opens its first store in Chennai  

For fashionistas in the city, there is a lot to cheer about. Everyday-luxury label Saundh has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Chennai, making dressing up fun and versatile for the urban woman.



The brand is inspired by the print stories that shape our artistic heritage, and aims to breathe in the beauty of ancient traditions yet constantly evolve and capture the sensibilities of a global audience.

With a mission to make luxury affordable without compromising on quality, Saundh’s collections go beyond seasons and bring out the beauty of modern heritage. They are rooted, evocative and luxurious with unique silhouettes that will fit every occasion and event.

Speaking about the new store launch, Sarabjeet Saluja, founder and CEO, says, the idea of a store in Chennai has been brewing for quite a while. “After the launch of two Saundh stores in Bangalore and Hyderabad, we have been extremely optimistic about branching out further in the South. Apart from our online presence, we wanted to be physically present for our customers here. I am confident that Saundh’s sensibilities and offerings of muted colours with just enough bling will appeal to our customers in the South,” he adds.

The newly opened Saundh store at Express Avenue Mall, Chennai



What distinguishes the collections from their counterparts are the styles and prints — contemporary yet rooted in traditional sentiments brought forward through intricate craftsmanship and detailing. “We bridge the gap between quality design and affordability in the luxury market to bring to our customers a bespoke world of handcrafted luxury,” says Sarabjeet.



Saundh’s newest store, which spreads across 820 sq ft, is a one-stop destination for designer women’s wear. The store offers a range of kurta sets, tunics, dresses, saris, lehengas and much more. The contemporary store has a modern-retro approach, keeping in mind the heritage of the city and global brand philosophies.

Saundh has mastered relaxed fits and breezy silhouettes, and the collections present in the new store are no different. From one-shoulder kaftan dresses, tops, printed summer saris featuring ruffled and frilled details, to airy kurta sets, lehengas and co-ord sets, their collections unleash this season’s print canvas across an array of contemporary yet rooted silhouettes.

The brand has retail stores spread across 19 cities as well as its own e-commerce website. The newly launched store in Chennai will be its 26th exclusive retail store.

Rs 1,500 onwards.

At Express Avenue Mall.

