The 75th edition of Exhibition n Sale by Pehnava focuses on brands owned by women

The 75th edition of Exhibition N Sale by Pehnava, a luxury and prêt brand, is just around the corner with its curated and unique pop-up featuring designer brands from all over the country; this time focusing on brands owned by women. Clothing, jewellery, accessories, home décor and much more will be exhibited in a wide range, with special collections which are not easily available in markets. Gulmohar (Kolkata), Salsette (Goa), Srikaaya (Kolkata) and Varnatari (Chennai) are some of the brands making their appearance for the first time; while Jyoti Collections, RR Silks and Hand N Yarn, all based in Chennai — are making a comeback.

Salsette, a handloom textile brand based in Goa, will showcase its minimal, stylish scarves and stoles for both men and women. It is also dedicated to working with fair trade groups and artisans who carefully craft each piece. Hands N Yarns, which is India’s first BWC-vegan silk boutique, will be joining them with its impressive collection of saris, kurtis, lehengas, churidars, fabrics, pants and dupattas. The brand strongly believes that ethical and conscious clothing is the future of the fashion industry. Srikaaya brings Lucknowi semi-stitched salwars all the way from Kolkata for the people of Chennai. It has unique handwoven work and makes use of pure fabric to make clothing like mulmul, chiffon and much more.

“Pehnava is a 16-year-old brand and has worked with over a thousand brands across the world. We have always wanted to bring out women as entrepreneurs. We also believe in ‘by the women, for the women’, which has always been the motto of Pehnava”, says Shuba Jagan, owner of the pop-up brand. “We always work with designers who have a cost-effective and affordable range so that whoever walks in to the exhibition has something to buy,” she adds.

Rs 500 onwards.

March 18. 11 am to 8 pm.

The Folly, Amethyst.

Free entry.



