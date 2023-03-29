Beauty Is In Your Jeans: Introducing E.L.F. X American Eagle Beauty is in your jeans

It’s the collab of your “jeans.” The #1 GenZ makeup brand* is teaming up with the #1 GenZ jeans brand for ages 15-25 to launch a first-of-its-kind makeup and skincare collection. The first fashion collab for e.l.f. and the first beauty collab for American Eagle, this limited edition e.l.f. x American Eagle denim-inspired collection is bringing good looks and good jeans for your eyes, lips, face and both sets of cheeks.

“When you think about these two super brands, e.l.f. x American Eagle, we both uniquely shape culture, creating endless opportunity for self-expression through personal style, colour, clothes and more,” explains Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “We knew that by bringing our super brands together, it was not only going to be magic but also a reflection of our combined vision for the best in denim, the best in beauty and the best in culture.”

“Just like American Eagle, e.l.f. is a team of disruptors who embrace the importance of ‘retailing at the speed of Gen Z,’” said Craig Brommers, Chief Marketing Officer, American Eagle. “Our brands speak directly to Gen Z – we meet them in their closet, while e.l.f. meets them at their vanity. We're excited to intermingle across touchpoints and industries to deliver the kind of fun collaboration that we know they'll love.”

“This collection is the perfect representation of taking the most iconic codes and cues from the world of American Eagle, and translating them into a unique expression of beauty in a way that only e.l.f. can do,” Kory furthers. “Our collaboration features so many nods to the American Eagle brand, both in the small details and the signatures we reimagined. From incorporating the AE denim tag on the eyeshadow palette to a denim pocket beauty bag to house your collection to the creative play on the blue palette and the entertaining spotlight on cheeks, we authentically embrace both brand's dna and create a new dimension at the intersection of fashion and beauty.”

The Collection

Featuring blendable blues, perfect pHit formulas and a cheeky mask, the collection includes everything you need for a jean-ius look.

Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette

Slide the iconic denim tag to bring a little extra flare to your eyes with 12 matte and shimmer shades made to wear with your fave AE jeans. Shade names like Mom Jeans, Bell Bottoms, To Dye For, Cargos and High Rise.

Perfect pHIT Lip Balm

One size pHits all with this pH lip balm that magically transforms from dark-wash denim blue into the ultimate, universal pink for comfy, rosy lips.

Get Cheeky Clay Mask

This selfie- and belfie-worthy denim-blue clay mask is multi-functional. Boost hydration and refine pores for *both* sets of cheeks.

Beauty is in Your Jeans Vault

For the ultimate jean queen – get the complete e.l.f. x American Eagle collection in an exclusive denim carry-all beauty bag made with American Eagle denim.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of speciality apparel and accessories for everyone enabling self-expression and empowering our communities to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing an innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value.