Met Gala 2023: Get ready for fashion's big night; where to watch the ceremony in India

Fashion's biggest night is just a few hours away — after all, it is the first Monday in May. The star-studded event this year is based on the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrating the life of the late fashion designer who passed away in 2019. Karl's selection as the theme is not without controversy, with some criticising his unapologetically polemical comments on a variety of topics.

The Met Gala is a charity event held in New York City to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Stars and young creatives attend the event and arrive on the red carpet wearing distinctive outfits. It started in 1948 as a society midnight supper and wasn’t even at the Met. Fast forward 70-plus years and the Met Gala is something totally different, one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-spinning red carpet — though the carpet isn’t always red.

We’re talking Rihanna as a bejeweled pope. Zendaya as Cinderella with a light-up gown. Katy Perry as a chandelier morphing into a hamburger. Also: Beyoncé in her “naked dress.”Billy Porter as an Egyptian sun god, carried on a litter by six shirtless men. Lady Gaga’s 16-minute striptease. And, last year, host Blake Lively’s Versace dress — a tribute to iconic New York architecture — that changed colours in front of our eyes.

Who will be attending?

There is no way to predict who will walk the red carpet because the guest list for each year's Met Gala is kept a secret until the celebrities arrive at The MET Museum. However, sources claim that a number of celebrities, including Lily-Rose Depp, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Naomi Campbell, will attend the event. Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, both stunning stars from Bollywood, will also be present.

Hosts

This year’s five hosts are drawn from television (Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer Michaela Coel), the movies (Oscar-winning actor Penélope Cruz, who has worked with Chanel for more than 20 years); sports ( recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer ); and music (Grammy-winning songstress Dua Lipa ). Finally, there is Anna Wintour running the whole thing as usual.

Where to watch?

A live stream will kick off on Vogue.com at 6:30 pm. EST on May 1 (May 2, 4 am IST). It will also be broadcasted live across the publication's social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages.