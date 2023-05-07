Sonam Kapoor to don a floor-length gown by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead for King Charles III's coronation concert 

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is set to give a spoken word performance at King Charles III's Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, a day after the ceremony that declared him the 40th monarch of the United Kingdom. The fashion world, Bollywood, and Sonam's fans have been buzzing with speculation about what the starlet will wear for the occasion.

According to reports, Sonam chose to stand out among several global dignitaries and royalty by wearing a stunning floor-length gown with a band detail around the shoulders framing the corseted bodice. It flows into a full skirt with godet pleats. The dress is inspired by calico prints from the 17th and 18th centuries and has been designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Sonam's close relationship with Anamika is well known, as she is frequently seen in stunning outfits designed by her. In fact, the designer also created Sonam's wedding reception lehenga.

Celebrities from around the world will perform and make appearances at King Charles III's coronation ceremony. The concert lineup will also include performances by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, while the audience will include names like Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. All of whom will be joined by a live telecast watched by millions around the world.

Sonam, who now oscillates between her two homes—in London and Mumbai, is expected to give a spoken word performance introducing the Commonwealth virtual choir. For the uninitiated, this will be her first appearance at a royal family event.