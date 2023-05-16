Christie’s announces ‘The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower’ sale 

Christie's recently announced its upcoming sale, The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower. Anne was an American interior designer based in New York City. She was also a collector, philanthropist, icon of sophistication and member of one of the most pre-eminent American families. She was known for her classic aesthetic, designing interiors with whimsical touches that reflected her inner self: impeccably stylish and thoroughly charming, true to her values and creativity.

As a tribute to Anne, Christie's will launch a global tour of the collection beginning in Los Angeles and continuing in Paris, Geneva, and Hong Kong. The full collection will culminate in New York on June 7 and will be sold in a live and online sale during Christie's Luxury Week.

This assemblage of jewellery demonstrates Anne's sophistication and appreciation for both the allure and art of jewellery design. A star lot of the collection is the iconic ‘Jarretiere’ ruby and diamond bracelet, acquired by Marlene Dietrich in 1937 from Van Cleef & Arpels. It was worn by the actress in Alfred Hitchcock's 1950 murder mystery Stage Fright and was purchased by Anne in 1992 - making its way from one iconic collection to another (Estimate $2,500,000-4,500,000)

Additional highlights include a variety of magnificent jewels, including: a rare Art Deco Diamond and Multi-Gem 'Moonlight Rose' Bracelet, by Tiffany & Co. (Estimate $500,000-700,000), an Art Deco Diamond Bangle Bracelet, by Cartier (Estimate $150,000-250,000) as well as an Important D colour Diamond Ring of 20.54 carats (Estimate $1,200,000-1,800,000).

The live sale will take place on June 7 with additional jewels offered from Eisenhower's collection to be featured in Christie's Jewels Online open for bidding May 30 and closing on June 8.

The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower - Tour Dates and Locations:

Los Angeles March 23, 2023

Paris April 20-25, 2023

Geneva May 14-17, 2023

Hong Kong May 24-27, 2023

New York June 2-6, 2023