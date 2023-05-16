Global fashion brand Michael Kors kickstarts midsummer, brings fresh finds

US-based 1981-formed luxury brand Michael Kors has announced the new arrivals including shoulder and leather-chain tote bags, sandals, cropped crape blazers and scuba dresses. The ensemble stars Bella Hadid, Felice Van Noordhoff, Sacha Quenby, He Cong, Jill Kortleve and Baptiste Radufe — shot by photographer Lachlan Bailey. The collection embodies a suave seaside vibe with lightweight outerwear, polished and vacation-ready bags and luggage. It prides itself in featuring high-glamour, shimmering outfit adornments in optic white.

A quick glance into the images shot and the cast of the 1996 drama Frequent Flyers is seen embracing the coastal balm of California, soaking up the sun in beau monde style. On the accessories front, summer calls for the chic, hands-free ease of our easygoing Slater sling packs and Mila crossbody bags. Neon and woven straw refashion the popular Parker bags for summer sun while the Hamilton and Westley tote bags serve as the ultimate carryalls for on-the-go style. All this, coupled with metallic-heeled sandals offers an endless party appeal.

American fashion designer, Michael David Kors helms the namesake world-renowned, award-winning label. Among the celebrities who have been featured in Kors’ designs are Nicole Kidman, Tiffany Haddish, Reese Witherspoon, Lupita Nyong’o, Olivia Wilde, Blake Lively, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and so on. Earlier in 2015, Michelle Obama appeared in a black sleeveless dress from the designer for her first term official portrait as First Lady and later sported Kors again at the State of the Union address. Kors was also referenced in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada by Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly.

