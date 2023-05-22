[PICS] Cannes Film Festival 2023: Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid serve one of the best red-carpet fashion moments 

Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in southern France, lighting up the French Riviera in their sensational ensembles and serving some of this year's best red-carpet moments. Jennifer wore a Christian Dior Couture gown, while Gigi chose a custom Zac Posen ensemble for the red-carpet appearance. Gigi attended a screening of Firebrand while Jennifer was there to support the film Bread and Roses.

Also read:Gigi Hadid reacts as King Khan performs ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step at NMACC

While the Hunger Games actress, embodied old Hollywood glamour, the supermodel chose to draw inspiration from her younger sister Bella Hadid's vintage fishtail Jean Paul Gaultier gown, which she wore in 2018. To accessorise their red carpet looks, the two divas chose minimal yet eye-catching shimmering jewellery.

Jennifer sported a ruby red Christian Dior couture gown with a ruffled bust, corseted bustier, cinched waistline, flowy pleated skirt, and a floor-sweeping train at the back. To complete the look, she draped an elegant shawl across her arms. She completed the look with a diamond ring and a delicate necklace. Finally, for the glam picks, she went with centre-parted open hair, glossy ruby red lips, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and highlighter.

Also read: Diana Penty opts for a glamorous look for Cannes 2023 red carpet; rocks a black dress at Cannes party

Meanwhile, Gigi attended the premiere of Jude Law and Alicia Vikander's film Firebrand in a custom tan Zac Posen gown. Her outfit had a strapless bodycon silhouette, a corseted bodice, a muted peplum waist, a fishtail structure, and side pleats. She accessorised the look with diamond jewellery, which included statement rings, a bracelet, a necklace, and delicate earrings. She sported side-parted open bleached blonde hair, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, chocolate brown lip colour, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base.

Image credits to Associated Press (AP).