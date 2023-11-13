Shifting Shadows: Lovebirds' new edit is an interplay of fashion, sculpture and fluid body movements

In the delicate dance between fashion and art, Delhi-based new age label Lovebirds, waltzes into uncharted territories. Its new presentation Shifting Shadows is evocative and interrogative in approach, asking if fashion can be art too since the other way round is almost true. The contemporary label helmed by Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna, chooses to blur the lines, delving into the mystical confluence of fashion, art, and the poetic choreography of the human form.

Azure hues

It joins forces with choreographer, Giah Singh, transforming mere mortals into living canvases adorned with the collection’s pieces like latest gingham check ensembles. This was no mere fashion display; it was an artful exploration of the symbiosis between body and soul, where models, like modern muses, translated fabric into poetry through fluid movements.

Sculptural display of body

The display allows us to think beyond the superficial veil of garments, challenging us to contemplate the sculpture and shadow that dance in tandem with the silhouette. In the realm of Lovebirds, fashion is not just about an outfit; it is an expression, a manifestation of art that transcends the boundaries of cloth and stitches.

From Shifting Shadows

For the label, art is community, it is togetherness, creation and the joy of sharing. It is celebrating the body, the earth and all the abundance that is there! On the other front, for them, fashion is the vessel when it comes handy, a mouthpiece that translates a thought into an expression. Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna add, “We may not find a ballpark where fashion meets art or what precedes the other, but we think fashion and art meet in our everyday life. In power dressing when deciding to make a statement, in comforting easy silhouettes when one is in doubt and when we choose to express the liveliness of our mind through the clothes we decide to wear for the day.”

Fluid body movements

In this avant-garde ensemble, sequins emerge as celestial constellations, casting a luminous glow across the canvas of fashion. Azure hues, like strokes of an artist's brush, choreograph a whimsical dance, blending imagination and sartorial sophistication. Bodies converge to craft structural sculptures.

Jumpsuit

As far as pieces are concerned, expect avant garde styles like ribbed bodycon dresses that caress the curves of body, appliqué dresses that weave tales of craftsmanship, and silk blazers harmonising with trousers in a symphony of elegance. Co-ords, buckey tops, the enigmatic Cedrick dress, the ethereal Casper dress, printed shirts, and more compose this tapestry of innovation.This norm breaking edit transcends conventions much like the label’s past edit, the Space In Between, where design and space entwined in a cosmic embrace.

INR 15,000 upwards. Available online.

