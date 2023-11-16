The latest edit from Sameer Madan is wild and lives up to its name, Untamed!

Eponymous Label Sameer Madan began in 2016 in New Delhi, after the creative head and founder completed a diploma in Arts & Design from the London College of Fashion. The label has since gained immense popularity and is now a favourite with several celebs including Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet, Taapsee Pannu, Jahnvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Kalki Koechlin, Diana Penty, Shruti Hassan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh to name, just a few. Their last collection, Potions, was about taking a plunge into one’s deep desires and comfortably indulging into embracing one’s curves. The brand just launched their latest collection, Untamed, and we caught up with Sameer to find out everything one needed to know about the edit. Excerpts from the interview:

Silhouettes from Untamed

Untamed seems like a very wild name for an edit, what does this edit entail?

Untamed embodies the essence of desire, glamour, empowerment and romance. Drawing inspiration from the bold and captivating fashion of the ’80s and ’90s, it captures the rebellious spirit that bites back, while paying homage to the cultural references of that era. The collection aims to unleash the inner instincts of women, empowering them to embrace their inherent strength and confidence. At the heart of Untamed lies the revival of power dressing, seamlessly blending glamour with a modern twist. Through the incorporation of leopard textiles and striking statement pieces, the collection visually articulates a sense of self-assuredness. It celebrates the inherent power of women, inviting them to embrace their individuality and express their confidence through their attire.

Silhouette from Untamed

Will Untamed be different from Potions, and if so, how?

It surpasses our previous collections in terms of its extensive range. It embodies intensity, boldness, femininity and empowerment. The collection stands out for its unique technique. We have ventured into unconventional territory by exploring the leopard print in a distinctive manner. The print is created through meticulous hand-cutting and stitching of leather-lined leopard machine embroidery.

Silhouettes from Untamed

With such a strong focus on faux leather, what design elements will this edit focus on in particular?

Our specialty lies in the realm of faux leather fashion and this collection focuses predominantly on showcasing our expertise in this area. In this particular line, we have ventured into the realm of leopard-inspired textiles, where we have utilised machine embroidery techniques to bring them to life.

Silhouettes from Untamed

The edit seems like a colourful one, could you tell us what we can look forward to in terms of a colour palette?

We have carefully curated a colour palette that combines both warm and cool tones. The foundation of the palette is formed by earthy shades, while vibrant pops of red represent the fiery spirit within. To infuse a touch of glamour, hints of pink and silver have been added to the mix. Look forward to hues of black, white, red, brown, nude, sage, silver and pink.

Sameer Madan

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to in Untamed?

Expect bodycons, dresses, bodysuit, trousers, mini skirts, pencil skirts, corset, shirts, tops, jumpsuits and outerwear in plunge neck, broad neckline, cinched waist, shoulder pads, formal coats, oversized shirts, etc.

Silhouette from Untamed

Your silhouettes are one of kind, what fabrics will you be using to create them?

The collection incorporates a diverse range of fabrics to enhance the designs. These include jersey, faux leather, latex, textured/crush organza, banana crêpe, luxury satin, mesh, luxury cotton, shimmer lycra fabric, sequins and net. Each fabric is carefully chosen to bring a unique texture and visual appeal to the garments, adding an element of sophistication and allure.

Have you already started working on your next edit?

Untamed sets the background for the next collection, since the brand sets a singular tone for the entire year. The next edit will be bolder and stronger for sure.

INR 20,000 onwards. Available online.

