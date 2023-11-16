The latest edit from Shanti Banaras hopes to inspire the conservation efforts of India’s National Animal

Shanti Banaras is the offspring of a 50-year-old manufacturing brand, led by the brother-sister duo- Amrit Shah and Khushi Shah. The label started in 2019 and is from Banaras. Coming from a legacy of weavers from the region, they have a powerful sense of design and handlooms. Popular with celebs like Neha Dhupia, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vidya Balan among others, their last collection With Love was a celebration of traditions, memories and the eternal love for saris and weaving across generations. We catch up with Khushi Shah, creative director to talk more about their latest collection RoaR that has just hit stores.

Tell us about the new campaign and collection?

Our new campaign RoaR sheds light on the uncharted tiger story. It transports you into its rich world while instilling hope to inspire its conservation efforts in India. We wanted the campaign to serve as a wake-up call to shed light on human-tiger conflicts in India. An astonishing tale of man and beast hunting down each other unfolds in this series, as habitats shrink but tiger numbers start to rise for the first time in a century. And it’s this battle for turf that could leave both sides bleeding. Habitat loss has forced tigers closer to human habitation where they are at risk of being hunted and these conflicts will continue to rise unless the destruction and loss of forests is halted.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

This collection and campaign is the biggest one for Shanti Banaras this year. But more than that, it serves as a reminder that our origins are of the earth. And we all have a deep-seated response to the natural universe, including the tiger, which is part of our humanity.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

The genesis of RoaR started with the aim to celebrate the tiger — a motif you’ll see throughout the collection.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

The collection explodes in rich purples, blues and oranges with the shimmer of silvery badia work.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

The collection uses handwoven banarasi weaves in pure silk, elevated by the craft of badia. This traditional textile craft uses slabs of metal that are melted and pierced through steel sheets before being drawn into fine wires. The resultant badia wire is then used in intricate zardosi work making every piece a piece of art. This technique is typically used in Rajasthan.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

You can expect vibrant saris and lehengas in handwoven banarasi weaves in pure silk that are perfect for the festive and wedding seasons.

INR 30,000 onwards. Available online.

