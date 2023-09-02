Cover Story’s  Linen Luxe collection is a perfect blend of comfort and style  

Step into the enchanting realm of contemporary fashion, where label Cover Story reigns as a trendsetting brand. It has launched its pièce de résistance - the Linen Luxe collection which is a seamless fusion of ethereal comfort, graciously lent by the breathable linen, and the magnetic allure of elegance.

Vacation wear

You'll find pieces that effortlessly transition from AM to PM. From jet-setters in pursuit of holiday splendour to those admiring to look chic in work wear, brunch rendezvous, and leisurely escapades - the collection caters to every dimension of a modern woman's life.

Anticipate an eclectic parade of styles that will delight your fashion senses: crop tops harmoniously paired with flared pants, off-shoulder one-pieces that radiate flamboyance, and dresses with edgy cut-outs. They are dipped in captivating pastel hues like baby pink, powder blue, lavender, green and more that amplify their understated luxe factor.

Crop top with shirt

Beforehand, the brand had unveiled its Spring-Summer 2023 collection, Summerina. This collection elegantly transported us to the mesmerising summer vistas of Havana through its stylish creations including floral rompers, voluminous sleeve styles, slim-fit and flared dresses, mesh outfits, organza ruffle one-pieces, satin pants, and a delightful assortment of other pieces.

Price on request. Available online.

