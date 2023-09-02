Mont Blanc launches latest chapter of its global campaign by creating an immersive 'library' experience

Montblanc celebrated the launch of the latest chapter of its global campaign, The Library Spirit: Episodes From Around The World at an event in Shanghai. Guests including Montblanc global brand ambassador and campaign protagonist JING Boran, Brand ambassador XIN Zhilei, Friend of brand HOU Minghao, and FENG Tang joined Montblanc CEO Nicolas Baretzki and Montblanc Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta at the historic Sunke Villa, where the expanded Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection was also unveiled.

For one night only, Montblanc transformed the space into an immersive experience that captured the spirit of the library. This was brought to life through a large installation made of cascading books, an ink wall, and live calligraphy, reinforcing Montblanc’s connection to the universe of writing and words. Fern blue was blended throughout to echo the latest colour of the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection, with key pieces on display blending classic heritage and the contemporary dynamism of Shanghai with Montblanc’s own DNA. Montblanc global brand ambassador JING Boran, Brand ambassador XIN Zhilei and Friend of brand HOU Minghao carried different shapes of the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection, styled in various ways to highlight the contrasts of volumes and colors. In addition, guests shared their own interpretation of The Library Spirit by bringing along their favourite book, inviting everyone to explore the inspirational power of words and leave their own mark.

Entertainment was provided in the form of piano and violin performances by new-generation pianist Tim ZHANG and violinist GU Lisha respectively. Musician and supermodel David YANG also presented a live musical performance that captivated the audience. Montblanc’s global campaign The Library Spirit: Episodes From Around The World explores the inspirational power of libraries around the world, bringing Montblanc back to its roots in the culture of writing and the universe of words. Capturing years of storytelling on their shelves as sources of knowledge, inspiration and discovery, libraries are also a window into the soul of a city. Just like Shanghai, every city has its own distinctive Library Spirit and attitude to match. The latest Shanghai episode of the campaign follows Montblanc’s previous stop in cities such as London, Milan and Paris.