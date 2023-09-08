Artisans presents a confluence of craft, fashion and elegance

It’s time to indulge your unique fashion preferences with an eclectic collection brought together by the likes of art connoisseurs Devi Goyal and Vijaya Tummala.With timeless classics to cutting-edge trends, Artisans is back, albeit bigger and grander! You can now explore stunning creations and stylish garments that amplify your beauty effortlessly. So, get set to embark on a journey of style diversity as this curated collection is tailored to cater to your unique fashion preferences. From timeless classics to avant-garde contemporary designs, the exhibition offers an extensive array

of choices.

From Hiranya

The showcasing artists and brands include Hiranya, a slow fashion brand that promotes sustainable, handmade and eco-friendly clothing. Their Summer of 2023 collection, which will be on display at the exhibition, is crafted with premium, hand-spun cotton and linen, ensuring unparalleled breathability. House of Urrmi’s designs are an ode to the Indian weaves. Their collections are for the contemporary

woman who loves saris and advocates for minimalistic fashion.

From Bindu Giri

Bindu Giri, an eponymous handloom sari label, working closely with the weaver communities, brings handcrafted Kancheepuram silk saris that are one-of-a-kind and work towards empowering artisans. Ishaavi’s collection features a diverse range of tops, dresses, kurtas, and comfortable separates crafted with organic materials such as muslin, chanderi, and handwoven fabrics, and naturally dyed organic cotton.

By Rajnita A Gupta

Kashi Banarasi potli

Rajnita A Gupta, a very stylish brand that skillfully merges the classic with the contemporary, is coming to Chennai for the very first time. Then there is Amyra, a brand that grew out of a fascination for Indian textiles and an eagerness to convert them into tastefully designed functional fashion accessories. Their potlis are a must for all festivite occasions.

Other brands showcasing at Artisans include Kora Designs, Sonchariya, Nirmal Salvi, Love P, Label Juanita, Soudamani, Queens couture, Bakestagram, Naina Jain, Stuthi weaves, and Ayoki.

“Artisans brings designers, weavers, craftsmen from across India. This exhibition is not just about handmade; it’s about elevating the style quotient of the handmade. We believe that craftsmanship can seamlessly blend with style and fashion. This addition reinforces our commitment to merging style with handmade craftsmanship, creating a unique and sophisticated platform for artisans,” says Vijaya, co-curator of Artisans along with Devi Goyal. She adds, “This exhibition is especially important to us because young adults think artisans, handmade and all of this is boring. But we want to bring to their notice that handmade items can be uber stylish too.”

So from clothing — saris, dresses, salwars and indo western, to accessories, potlis, clutches, jewellery and even paintings, what more could you ask for?

Adding colours to the luxurious extravaganza are artists from Cholamandal Artists’ Village who will be showcasing their artwork at Artisans. These eminent artists include P S Nandhan, A Selvaraj, Uma Shankar, B O Shailesh, R Jacob Jebaraj, Saravanan Senathipathi, Alphonso Arul Doss, G Raman, S K Rajavelu, P Perumal, M Suriyamoorthy, C Dakshinamoorthy, Rama Suresh M, Subrata Ghosh, K G Narendrababu, Sreekanth Kurva, and Kalal Laxma Goud.

The exhibition aims to provide these talented artists with a platform that allows them to shine, enabling art enthusiasts from around the world to appreciate their extraordinary talent.

What’s more! It provides a platform to empower the basket weavers and promote their noble NGO as it recognises the incredible craftsmanship and social impact of these artisans.

“At Artisans, we embrace the profound art of crafting by hand. The belief that ‘handmade is heartmade’ resonates at the core of our values, emphasising our unwavering commitment to the beauty and significance of handmade treasures,” says Devi. The curators also mention that they are ably supported by local jewellers NAC, and local wellness partner Amura Health.

The one-day exhibition may be too short a time to check out their varied display, but who cares, it’s Artisans and you got to be there right now!

September 8, 10 am to 8 pm.

At Crowne Plaza

Chennai Adyar Park.



