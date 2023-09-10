The heritage keepers: Namza Couture's new collection inspired by the indigenous Brokpa tribe 

With a lineage that goes back to Alexander the Great, the Brokpa tribe from Ladakh exudes an air of mystery and regality. Their physical features, distinct from the rest of the region, are evidence of their exceptional ancestry. As is their attire, which comprises a stunning array of colours and designs. Their headgear, which combines tribal jewelleries and flowers, is a crown of pride and stands as a symbol of their identity.

Little wonder then, that when Padma Yangchan and Jigmet Disket of Namza Couture, both in their 30s, were scouting for inspiration for a new collection, the Brokpas seemed the perfect answer.

“As a small community nestled in the heart of Ladakh, the tribe exemplifies the power of preserving cultural heritage in an ever-changing world. Their ability to maintain their distinctiveness while embracing modernity was an inspiration. Through our new collection, we aim to not only celebrate their culture but also instil a sense of awe and respect for their enduring spirit,” say the founders of the seven-year-old label.

The Brokpas’ profound connection with nature is reflected in their affinity for flowers, and the symbolism is the highlight of the range that incorporates a plethora of floral motifs––all done in intricate embroidery, another captivating facet of the tribe that the brand has imbibed. “Their meticulous craftsmanship and skilful techniques create patterns that tell stories of their history and traditions. The dedication to detail and meaningful artistry has influenced our design,” says Yangchan, who studied fashion design first in Delhi and then in London, following which she began exploring the textile industry of Ladakh.

Padma Yangchan



Using nambu (sheep wool), spuruk (textured sheep wool from the Zanskar region), yak wool and camel wool from the nomads of Changthang, besides sourcing cotton, silk and linen from cottage industries across India, the brand exclusively manufactures its clothes in Ladakh, collaborating closely with local artisans. The process also involves tigma, an indigenous tie-dye method, which adds natural colours to the fabric.

Once the raw material is cleaned, it is passed on to skilled spinners from self-help collectives in villages across the region to craft the yarns by hand. “Local artisans’ deep understanding of indigenous fibres is indispensable. It allows us to create products that truly reflect essence of the region,” says Disket, who has a degree in Biotechnology from Delhi’s Indraprastha University. She developed an interest in the natural dyeing process while studying the effects of high altitude on growth and pigmentation of floral diversity in Ladakh.

She crossed paths with Yangchan during their time in Delhi and developed a strong friendship rooted in their shared love for their homeland. It led them to envision a clothing line that would elegantly blend Ladakhi traditions with modern-day sensibilities. While the retail operations are centred in the Union Territory, the brand also conducts exclusive exhibitions to engage with potential customers across the country as well as abroad, including Japan, Switzerland and the UK.

What sets Namza apart is its unique approach to design. Unlike other brands, it directly engages with the source by collaborating closely with indigenous communities. “This is a path less travelled, as the challenging terrain makes in-depth research a daunting task for outsiders. Being locals, we have an advantage, and exploring Ladakh has been an awe-inspiring journey, unveiling undocumented aspects rooted deeply in our indigenous identity. It adds an exciting dimension to our brand,” they say.

With so much passion, research and labour-intense craftsmanship, Namza is not your usual local, sustainable label, but a premium luxury brand. Accordingly, depending on the time taken and the complexity of the process involved, their products are priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 5 lakh.