The Armoire fashion and lifestyle exhibition is back with 50+ hand-picked designers

The Armoire fashion and lifestyle exhibition returns to the city, bigger and better! The 18th edition of the semi-annual pop-up presents 50+ hand-picked designers from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

“With each passing edition, we aim to introduce new designers and concepts, which keep our line-up fresh and on trend. We will be showcasing a mix of Indian, Indo-western and Western clothing and accessories curated keeping the upcoming festive and holiday season in mind. Not restricted to festive wear only, one can also look forward to chic wardrobe staples and trans-seasonal clothing that can be enjoyed all year round,” says Nandini Varshnei Rishi, founder and curator, Armoire.

The pop-up caters to the affordable luxury segment — designer clothing without the designer price tag. This season’s line-up includes first-time participants like Prisho, Raji Ramniq, Advait, Zabella, Inej, Tasha, Boho Chic, Joolry and Doux Amour. Bestselling designers The NEH Store, Devnaagri, Mohammed Mazhar, Archana Shah, Aruni and Amama are also making a comeback with their latest collections.

Prisho (Kolkata) is showcasing its latest collection Nazaha for the first time in the city. Priyanka Kasera, co-founder of Prisho, tells us, “Flowy silhouettes and flattering cuts are the essence of this collection. Largely inspired by India’s treasure trove of heritage and culture, we have combined the use of intricate dori work along with playful colours to create timeless Indian and indo-western ensembles that can be enjoyed this festive season.”

On the other hand, Advait (Mumbai) is bringing Kaiso, their latest collection, which is an exclusive line of monochrome co-ord sets, dresses and blazers. “Inspired by Murakami’s books, the ’80s and images of our parents and grandparents from their childhood, it is a nostalgic collection which will take you back in time,” says Advaitha Ravishankar, creative director, Advait, adding, “We are also bringing our signature Advait blazers and co-ords in our synonymous colourful prints for the festive season.”

Jewellery from Amama

This festive season, Amama (New Delhi), known for its statement jewellery and accessories hand-crafted with love, is bringing a collection that uses pearls as its mainstay. It includes a mix of festive and everyday pieces intended to be worn and enjoyed all year round. “We are also bringing our newly launched Amama Handhelds, a collection of embellished handbags crafted with 100 per cent vegan leather,” Nikita Gupta, founder, Amama, tells us.

So, Chennaiites can get ready to have first-hand access to designer fashion that does not compromise on quality and yet remains easy on the pocket!

Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000.

September 28, 11 am to 8 pm.

At Hyatt Regency Chennai.

