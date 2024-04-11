Brace the season with Ladies of Summer adorned with oversized prints reminiscent of paintings

In the scorching summer heat, comfort becomes our cherished quest, seeking refuge in styles that promise coolness and effortless chic. Amidst the limitations of fabric, the essence of the season blooms through vibrant hues and lively prints, transforming mundane ensembles into vibrant expressions of joy and war mth. Fashion label Beyond Tara has introduced a new collection — Ladies of Summer, perfect for the ongoing summer season.

The Indian fashion label specialises in bold ready-to-wear clothing for women. Vanshika Parekh, founder of Beyond Tara says, “Our vibrant line features unique prints, adding character and flair to every piece. Known for infusing vibrance and fun into our creations, we focus on simple yet stylish silhouettes elevated by our one-of-a-kind prints.”