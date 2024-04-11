Brace the season with Ladies of Summer adorned with oversized prints reminiscent of paintings
In the scorching summer heat, comfort becomes our cherished quest, seeking refuge in styles that promise coolness and effortless chic. Amidst the limitations of fabric, the essence of the season blooms through vibrant hues and lively prints, transforming mundane ensembles into vibrant expressions of joy and war mth. Fashion label Beyond Tara has introduced a new collection — Ladies of Summer, perfect for the ongoing summer season.
The Indian fashion label specialises in bold ready-to-wear clothing for women. Vanshika Parekh, founder of Beyond Tara says, “Our vibrant line features unique prints, adding character and flair to every piece. Known for infusing vibrance and fun into our creations, we focus on simple yet stylish silhouettes elevated by our one-of-a-kind prints.”
Ladies of Summer embodies the very essence of femininity, embracing the warmth and lively energy of the season. Vanshika says that the collection features oversized prints reminiscent of paintings, making one feel like a walking masterpiece. The print designs on each of the pieces in the collection showcase bold colours with a stroke-like effect, adding an artistic touch to each design. This not only makes the outfits apt for the season but also helps in amping up the overall look of the wearer.
The designer expresses, “ This season, we are excited to offer fun and breezy dresses along with coordinating sets featuring oversized shirts. Responding to overwhelming demand, we have introduced coordinated sets, reflecting the perfect blend of prints and styles suitable for any occasion, ensuring you can wear them everywhere with confidence.”
In terms of fabrics and colours, she decided to opt for premium giza cotton, known for its exceptional softness and quality. “ Our committment to sustainability shines through with our use of certified fabrics,” she says. One of the most unique facets of Ladies of Summer is that the silhouettes are designed in such a way that they complement all body types, featuring shift shapes and comfortable pieces elevated by artistic prints. In a nutshell, as the founder explains, be it a casual outing with friends or an elegant summer soirée, you can rely on pieces from this edit.
Rs 2,520 upwards.
Available online.