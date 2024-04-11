New edit Maya draws inspiration from the legendary Mata Hari, a woman of mystery and sophistication

Mata Hari, a name whispered in the corridors of history, was more than a mere mortal; she was an enigma, a seductress and a source of confidence and charisma. The Dutch dancer and courtesan was known for mesmerising performances as she would grace the stages of Europe with an aura of mystery and sophistication. Her art form, a bewitching dance, captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound. Besides all of this, she was an extremely fashionable woman who positioned herself as a style icon. Fashion designer Chhavvi Aggarwal’s new spring summer collection Maya is inspired by Mata Hari.
Diving deep into the entire idea, the designer tells us, “Known for her performances and rumoured espionage, Mata Hari embodies the essence of seductive charm and timeless grace. Each piece in this collection pays homage to her legacy, offering a blend of exotic prints, luxurious fabrics, and effortless sophistication.” So, brace yourself, the designer says, embrace the spirit of Mata Hari and let your style shine this season.Chhavvi’s design vocabulary includes amalgamating Indian embroideries with modern silhouettes, resulting in exquisite ensembles, perfect for various occasions. The details, colours, and cuts are carefully thought out, resulting in flattering silhouettes, which would make every woman stand out and feel beautiful. She also specialises in using uniquely designed exclusive prints, signature draping styles and creating fusion silhouettes. Her designs being a classic mix of traditional and modern caters to various choices and preferences.
Discussing Maya, she says, “We have used flowy fabric like georgette, crepes and silk in this collection. Infused with our signature prints in a palette of beautiful hues, each piece exudes elegance.” To elevate the fabric and the overall look of the outfits, she has incorporated intricate mirror work embroidery and delicate beadwork, adding a touch of shimmer and allure to the garments. The edit consists of an eclectic mix of outfits, ranging from dresses to saris and lehengas. Maya can be worn for summer soirées, summer weddings and even during festive times. Another remarkable feature of the collection is that it showcases interesting fusion cuts in the form of pre-draped saris or other interesting Indo-western fits. Therefore, the designer says that it would easily appeal to the taste of the younger generation.
Informing us a bit about the manufacturing process, the designer explains, “Beginning with the final sketches, we meticulously source fabrics to bring our designs to life. Our in-house design team crafts unique prints tailored specifically for our collections. Once all the fabrics are prepared, they seamlessly transition into production.”
Chhavvi tells us that she wants to make the wearers feel confident, beautiful and comfortable in their skin with this collection. “Every piece is a head turner and one would stand out in the crowd,” she adds.
