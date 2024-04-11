New edit Maya draws inspiration from the legendary Mata Hari, a woman of mystery and sophistication

Mata Hari, a name whispered in the corridors of history, was more than a mere mortal; she was an enigma, a seductress and a source of confidence and charisma. The Dutch dancer and courtesan was known for mesmerising performances as she would grace the stages of Europe with an aura of mystery and sophistication. Her art form, a bewitching dance, captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound. Besides all of this, she was an extremely fashionable woman who positioned herself as a style icon. Fashion designer Chhavvi Aggarwal’s new spring summer collection Maya is inspired by Mata Hari.

Diving deep into the entire idea, the designer tells us, “Known for her performances and rumoured espionage, Mata Hari embodies the essence of seductive charm and timeless grace. Each piece in this collection pays homage to her legacy, offering a blend of exotic prints, luxurious fabrics, and effortless sophistication.” So, brace yourself, the designer says, embrace the spirit of Mata Hari and let your style shine this season.Chhavvi’s design vocabulary includes amalgamating Indian embroideries with modern silhouettes, resulting in exquisite ensembles, perfect for various occasions. The details, colours, and cuts are carefully thought out, resulting in flattering silhouettes, which would make every woman stand out and feel beautiful. She also specialises in using uniquely designed exclusive prints, signature draping styles and creating fusion silhouettes. Her designs being a classic mix of traditional and modern caters to various choices and preferences.