The beauty of the fashion edit Chaandani Raatein lies in its enchanting moon and star references woven into the outfits

The moon, with its timeless elegance and silent grace, remains a beacon of hope and inspiration in an ever-changing world. Its ethereal glow casts a spell upon the earth, painting the world in hues of silver and shadow. Like a silent guardian, it watches over the earth, bathing the land in its gentle luminescence. Poets have always appreciated its beauty to the radiance of a lover’s gaze, while artists have immortalised its serene visage in strokes of paint and ink. Fashion label Silky Bindra collaborated with Aza to introduce a new collection Chaandani Raatein, inspired by the beauty of the moon.
Sharing her inspiration, owner and designer Silky expresses, “The moon has always intrigued me. Chaandani Raatein gave me a perfect opportunity to showcase that interest in my collection. I wanted to infuse the theme in a way that it fits the Indo-fusion styles.” She continues, “You would see a lot of moon and stars references in the outfits, a perfect night sky colour palette, and a whole lot of bling which I love infusing.” As a brand, her design aesthetics are all about keeping it young and fresh, highlighting the focus on vibrant colours, monotone outfits, tone-on-tone embroideries, and versatile silhouettes.
For Chaandani Raatein, Silky picked a variety of fabrics including organza, georgette, crepe and satin georgettes. Telling us about the colour palette, she says, “Since it’s inspired by the night sky, you would see a lot of teal blues and greys, along with ivory and black, which we have introduced for the very first time.” Chaandani Raatein is embroidered with mir ror work, a signature of the brand. The embellishments and embroideries resonate with the brand’s aesthetic, sparkling in intricate moon-shaped mirrors, iridescent sequins, and elaborate badla work embroidery.
The collection is well-suited for haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The lehengas, anarkalis and saris are perfect for cocktail parties and engagements. While the brand typically avoids heavy bridal wear, Chaandani Raatein is versatile and suitable for brides to include in their trousseau.
Sharing her experience, the designer tells us, “The collection is quite significant. I had a lot of fun with this one, especially considering we had 30 styles! That gave me ample space to introduce varied style and silhouettes. I believe we have something for everyone in this collection.”
Rs 21,000 upwards.
Available online.