The beauty of the fashion edit Chaandani Raatein lies in its enchanting moon and star references woven into the outfits

For Chaandani Raatein, Silky picked a variety of fabrics including organza, georgette, crepe and satin georgettes. Telling us about the colour palette, she says, “Since it’s inspired by the night sky, you would see a lot of teal blues and greys, along with ivory and black, which we have introduced for the very first time.” Chaandani Raatein is embroidered with mir ror work, a signature of the brand. The embellishments and embroideries resonate with the brand’s aesthetic, sparkling in intricate moon-shaped mirrors, iridescent sequins, and elaborate badla work embroidery.

The collection is well-suited for haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The lehengas, anarkalis and saris are perfect for cocktail parties and engagements. While the brand typically avoids heavy bridal wear, Chaandani Raatein is versatile and suitable for brides to include in their trousseau.