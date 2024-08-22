The Pilitaxi pop-up returns to Hyderabad with a thoughtfully curated lineup of products by ethical and sustainable brands

We are accustomed to shopping for fashion, accessories, home décor, and more often turning to online stores or local shops to fulfill our needs. But imagine a place that brings together everything beautiful and sustainable under one roof. Enter the Pilitaxi popup, a delightful showcase arriving in Hyderabad with its array of exquisite offerings. Featuring a curated selection of designer clothing, handcrafted jewellery, home décor, pottery, bags, perfumes, and thoughtful gifts, this event will present the finest selections for Hyderabadis, celebrating both style and sustainability.

The pop-up will showcase an impressive lineup of products by the brands, including Birdhouse, Artsoul Studio, Earthenspring, The Woven Lab, Roho, Trove Craft India, Label Surbhi Raj, Humraha, Aarka, The Stitch Story, Amin Farista, and many more.

The founder of Pilitaxi, Bijaya Dutta expresses, “We are back to Hyderabad with our fifth edition. Sustainability lies at the heart of everything we do — from curation to decoration. Our pop-up brings together brands creating naturally dyed, handloom, and handcrafted apparel using age-old artisanal techniques.”

The owner and designer of Bunavat, Avipsha Thakur says, “All our products are handmade — handwoven and handcrafted — reflecting our commitment to slow fashion and its positive impact on the environment. We work with 21 artisan clusters across seven Indian states, blending traditional handlooms with modern AI design to create high-quality, timeless saris and blouses that can be cherished for generations.”

Avipsha reveals that they specialise in hand block prints and Ajrakh styles, as well as clamp dyes, eco-prints, hand Batik, Kantha embroidery, and Pen Kalamkari. These crafts are applied to highquality fabrics such as handwoven cottons, kota dorias, and mulberry silks, among others. “We will also be bringing our newest collection of Bengal Jamdanis and launching our festive collection of Maheshwaris,” she adds.

Malika Garg from Birdhouse, a footwear label based in Jaipur, shares that this is the first time she’ll be showcasing their products in Hyderabad. She tells us, “This city is dear to us with its online community, and we’re excited to share our passion for sustainability in person. We use natural alternatives in our designs, with each piece hand-embroidered and crafted in-house.”

Ishita Sen & Prodip Polley from Karma Ashrama convey that they exclusively use natural dyes, avoiding any chemical-based colours. “Our garments feature prints created from natural leaves, and every step is meticulously handled by hand in our Santiniketan workshop. We remain committed to traditional, artisanal methods,” adds the duo. This pop-up invites everyone to explore the beauty of sustainable designs, artisanal craftsmanship and innovative packaging.

Free entry. August 23, 24. 11 am to 7 pm.

At Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi