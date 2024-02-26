Men of Platinum: Where sophistication meets style

The latest collection from Men of Platinum offers a variety of pieces across neckwear, wristwear and rings that seek inspiration from the global trends in men’s jewellery. Crafted from 95 per cent pure and rare platinum, each design can be paired with a variety of outfits and styled in multiple ways.

Pallavi Sharma of PGI India tells us that, “In 2024, the landscape of men’s jewellery trends is evolving beyond traditional boundaries, extending far beyond the confines of a simple wedding band or watch. We are witnessing a vibrant transformation toward versatile pieces that embrace individuality, as men playfully experiment with jewellery, including eclectic stacker collections featuring flexi or semi-flexi designs. The trend highlights a dynamic shift towards round wristwear looks, adorned with a single signet charm. This year is a celebration of the harmonious blend of minimalism and effortless elegance, giving rise to adornments that resonate with the diverse expressions of contemporary masculinity.”

Bookmark these trends and must-have pieces to add to your closet in 2024:

Personality driven pieces that carry an element of your core

In 2024, there is room to be both bold and sophisticated. There is room to experiment without the fear of judgement. The restricted pool of typically manly motifs will expand to include more casual motifs and patterns. Whether you wish to create a bold statement with a statement ring or create a minimalistic vibe with a platinum, the year 2024 is about showcasing your core personality and yet being playful with the mood for the day! The latest collection by Men of Platinum offers a wide range of distinct pieces that embody intricate designs, incisions and embellishments. Inspired by the global trend, the detailing of the motifs takes centre stage.