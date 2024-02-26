Men of Platinum: Where sophistication meets style

As the return to work coincides with a resurgence of social engagements, there's no better time for men to elevate their style and make a lasting impression. Whether it’s the first vacation of the year, a corporate event or a get-together with friends and family, these new trends promise to step up your look. The understated elegance of platinum jewellery, a mark of sophistication, married with these 2024 men’s jewellery trend instantly sets you apart, placing you in a league of your own. This year, let your jewellery be the finishing touch that sets you apart in both the professional and personal sphere.
The latest collection from Men of Platinum offers a variety of pieces across neckwear, wristwear and rings that seek inspiration from the global trends in men’s jewellery. Crafted from 95 per cent pure and rare platinum, each design can be paired with a variety of outfits and styled in multiple ways.
Pallavi Sharma of PGI India tells us that, “In 2024, the landscape of men’s jewellery trends is evolving beyond traditional boundaries, extending far beyond the confines of a simple wedding band or watch. We are witnessing a vibrant transformation toward versatile pieces that embrace individuality, as men playfully experiment with jewellery, including eclectic stacker collections featuring flexi or semi-flexi designs. The trend highlights a dynamic shift towards round wristwear looks, adorned with a single signet charm. This year is a celebration of the harmonious blend of minimalism and effortless elegance, giving rise to adornments that resonate with the diverse expressions of contemporary masculinity.”
Bookmark these trends and must-have pieces to add to your closet in 2024:
Personality driven pieces that carry an element of your core
In 2024, there is room to be both bold and sophisticated. There is room to experiment without the fear of judgement. The restricted pool of typically manly motifs will expand to include more casual motifs and patterns. Whether you wish to create a bold statement with a statement ring or create a minimalistic vibe with a platinum, the year 2024 is about showcasing your core personality and yet being playful with the mood for the day! The latest collection by Men of Platinum offers a wide range of distinct pieces that embody intricate designs, incisions and embellishments. Inspired by the global trend, the detailing of the motifs takes centre stage.
Minimalism remain the go-to vibe
The fashion industry continues to be influenced by minimalism, extending to men’s jewellery. The use of geometric shapes and subtle designs effortlessly radiates simplicity and refined elegance. In 2024, the runway is set to be dominated by minimalist pendants, sleek cuff bracelets, and stylish signet rings, emphasising the notion that less isn't just more, but the key to achieving a luxe look. The latest collection from Men of Platinum encompasses all these elements and more, featuring jewellery characterised by crisp bold lines, distinctive crests in solid forms, and aerodynamic elements.
Add a touch of colour with signet and over-sized rings
While over-sized statement rings gracing the runways and red carpets, 2024 will also witness the rise of the signet ring for men with gemstones to add that pop of colour and instantly uplift a casual look. Platinum with its natural white sheen brings alive the brilliance of the coloured stones and the innate resilience of the metal also offers a stronger and more secure hold on the gemstones. Besides rings with coloured gemstones, Men of Platinum’s latest range also offers other jewellery pieces that incorporate unique design trends, such as the two-toned bracelets that blend platinum with rose-gold accents. These pieces can effortlessly transition from day to night and add a whole new dimension to your styling.