Woven wonders: Bengaluru's popular handloom brand is all set to host an exhibition in Hyderabad

Handloom textiles are an integral part of India’s cultural heritage, reflecting the unique identity of each region and community. From the vibrant colours of Kanchipuram silk sarees to the intricate designs of Banarasi brocades, each textile tells a story of the people, the land, and the traditions it represents. A popular Bengaluru-based brand, Vimor, dedicated to promoting India’s handloom heritage, is all set to grace Hyderabad with an exhibition. What’s also worth noting is that Vimor, started by Pavithra Muddaya and her mother Chimy Nanjappa in 1974, is celebrating its 50th year of establishment.

Excited about bringing the finest pure silks and pure zari saris to Hyderabad, Pavithra says, “We are proud to bring our recreated textiles to Hyderabad for the first time. We believe in inclusivity, reviving maybe one’s grandmother’s saris and training weavers to recreate them. Textiles belong to everyone in India, and we strive to make them useful for all, now and for generations to come.”

Acknowledging the appreciation of textiles, she states that not just in Hyderabad, but across the country, there’s a “resurgence” in interest. According to her, people are recognising the value of our heritage, and it’s her responsibility to share it with the community.

When asked about specific design elements or a particular colour palette for her saris, Pavithra says, “I never look at my pieces in the form of collections. I know that my saris should look beautiful on an Indian woman, aesthetically appealing and comfortable to the wearer. I don’t restrict myself in terms of colours, styles, and even trends for that matter.”

Pavithra emphasises that inspiration can come from anywhere, even from someone sharing a cherished family sari. She believes in conserving designs and history for future generations. Each sari brought to Hyderabad has a unique story, reflecting personal experiences, techniques, and challenges. These stories are woven into the fabric, making each piece more than just a garment — it’s an emotional connection.

Pavithra has collaborated with many weavers from various regions, including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Benaras, among others all through these years. She is not confined to any specific area; she draws inspiration from wherever she finds it. “Many of the pieces I am showcasing in Hyderabad have roots in Karnataka. I want to highlight the rich textile heritage of Karnataka through my designs. While many may not be aware of the origin of these designs, I aim to educate and create awareness about their Karnataka roots.”

When asked about staying relevant in an industry dominated by modern styles and fusion wear, she acknowledges that change is inevitable. The way saris were styled by previous generations differs from how they are styled today. As a designer, it’s crucial to adapt to these changes to some extent and be sensitive to the evolving needs of the people.

Rs 7,000 onwards.

February 29, 4 pm to 8 pm March 1, 10 am to 8 pm.

At Gaurang’s Kitchen.

In Jubilee Hills.

Mail: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi