Collection Catalyst is inspired by the vibrant energy and iconic style of the ’80s

Fashion trends are as diverse as the eras they represent, constantly evolving yet often circling back to their roots. It’s like a cyclical nature of style where trends resurface time and again, each time with a fresh twist. This interplay between the past and present is where designers truly shine, skillfully blending nostalgia with modern innovation to create something truly unique. Fashion brand Mellowdrama has unveiled Catalyst (Winter Capsule’ 24), paying homage to the iconic style of the ’80s while infusing it with a contemporary twist.

The founder, Aaina Mahajan tells us, “Inspired by the vibrant energy and iconic style of the ’80s, the Catalyst collection is dedicated to the influential era with a modern twist. It explores the interplay of opposites, showcasing monochrome contrasts that evoke drama and sophistication.” She used contemporary quilting techniques as a fresh take on timeless pieces, providing versatility and trans seasonal appeal. As the season progressed, there has been a shift from armoured protective constructions to more refined textures that align with current wash and weave trends. “The collection has pieces that show extreme embellishments and metal hardware to bring a bold and glamorous aesthetic reminiscent of the ’80s, with rhinestones adorning denim for a nostalgic vibe,” Aaina adds.