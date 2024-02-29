Collection Catalyst is inspired by the vibrant energy and iconic style of the ’80s

Fashion trends are as diverse as the eras they represent, constantly evolving yet often circling back to their roots. It’s like a cyclical nature of style where trends resurface time and again, each time with a fresh twist. This interplay between the past and present is where designers truly shine, skillfully blending nostalgia with modern innovation to create something truly unique. Fashion brand Mellowdrama has unveiled Catalyst (Winter Capsule’ 24), paying homage to the iconic style of the ’80s while infusing it with a contemporary twist.
The founder, Aaina Mahajan tells us, “Inspired by the vibrant energy and iconic style of the ’80s, the Catalyst collection is dedicated to the influential era with a modern twist. It explores the interplay of opposites, showcasing monochrome contrasts that evoke drama and sophistication.” She used contemporary quilting techniques as a fresh take on timeless pieces, providing versatility and trans seasonal appeal. As the season progressed, there has been a shift from armoured protective constructions to more refined textures that align with current wash and weave trends. “The collection has pieces that show extreme embellishments and metal hardware to bring a bold and glamorous aesthetic reminiscent of the ’80s, with rhinestones adorning denim for a nostalgic vibe,” Aaina adds.
While faded greys offer a softer interpretation, elevated raw denim reflects the enduring influence of the trend.
Through meticulous attention to detail, this collection captures the essence of the ’80s while paving the way for a new era of style. Catalyst integrates engineered surfaces, contemporary quilting and cosy terry fabrics. The colour palette is a harmonious blend of blues, whites, greys, rust and blacks. These hues evoke a sense of sophistication, versatility, and timelessness, perfectly complementing the collection’s theme of balance and harmony between past extravagance and modern minimalism.
Catalyst offers a diverse range of outfits suitable for many occasions. From professional elegance to casual chic, and from glamour to comfort, women can find pieces for every moment. Aaina says, “Whether it’s a blazer set, a denim skirt set, or an embellished jacket for special events, each garment combines style and versatility. You will also find track sets for leisure, trench coats for formal outings, and even sweater dresses and raw denim picks among other ensembles.” The collection is intended to evoke feelings of opulence and refinement. The founder aims to make the wearers experience a heightened sense of confidence and empowerment, knowing they are adorned in garments that exude luxury and style.
Rs 10,500 upwards. Available online.