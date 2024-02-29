Fashion edit Vivere is all about chic and comfortable outfits

Talking about the same, Dipti tells us, “The inspiration behind my collection stems from the need for basics and everyday essentials that simplify the process of getting dressed. I wanted to create a range of coordinated looks to alleviate the everyday fuzz of deciding what to wear.” Interestingly, the pieces in this edit consist only of black and white ensembles. The designer explained why she chose the two extreme hues from the vast ambit of the colour palette. She says, “Black and white are timeless shades. They provide a classic and sophisticated aesthetic that transcends trends, ensuring longevity for the collection.” The consensus is that black and white pieces can be easily mixed and matched with other outfits in one’s wardrobe. As Dipti suggests, these two shades serve as a neutral foundation, enabling the incorporation of vibrant accents or statement accessories, thereby offering a myriad of outfit possibilities. “This approach streamlines the process of dressing in the morning, eliminating the need to coordinate various colours or patterns, and enhancing efficiency,” she adds.

Dipti prioritises comfort along with aesthetics, wearability, functionality, and style. Relating the same with Vivere, she explains, “I aim to evoke feelings of confidence, ease, and timeless elegance in people when they wear the pieces. I want them to feel effortlessly stylish and empowered, knowing that they can rely on the collection to elevate their look with minimal effort.”