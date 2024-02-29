Fashion edit Vivere is all about chic and comfortable outfits
Fashion doesn't always have to be opulent or heavy in silhouette. While deep down everyone wants to look classy and elegant, many prefer something comfortable and versatile for day-to-day outings. The appeal of extravagant outfits often fades as they are worn once and then tucked away in the closet, while everyday wear is more practical and enduring. Moreover, the post-pandemic era has witnessed a shift towards comfort and style, particularly among women. Many of them are seeking pieces that are both comfortable and chic, reflecting a new approach to fashion that prioritises ease, wearability and functionality. Fashion brand Nouria by Dipti Advait has launched a new collection by the name Vivere. Talking about the same, Dipti tells us, “The inspiration behind my collection stems from the need for basics and everyday essentials that simplify the process of getting dressed. I wanted to create a range of coordinated looks to alleviate the everyday fuzz of deciding what to wear.” Interestingly, the pieces in this edit consist only of black and white ensembles. The designer explained why she chose the two extreme hues from the vast ambit of the colour palette. She says, “Black and white are timeless shades. They provide a classic and sophisticated aesthetic that transcends trends, ensuring longevity for the collection.” The consensus is that black and white pieces can be easily mixed and matched with other outfits in one’s wardrobe. As Dipti suggests, these two shades serve as a neutral foundation, enabling the incorporation of vibrant accents or statement accessories, thereby offering a myriad of outfit possibilities. “This approach streamlines the process of dressing in the morning, eliminating the need to coordinate various colours or patterns, and enhancing efficiency,” she adds
Dipti prioritises comfort along with aesthetics, wearability, functionality, and style. Relating the same with Vivere, she explains, “I aim to evoke feelings of confidence, ease, and timeless elegance in people when they wear the pieces. I want them to feel effortlessly stylish and empowered, knowing that they can rely on the collection to elevate their look with minimal effort.”
To ensure that the edit remains stylish, relevant, and comfortable, each piece is meticulously tailored to flatter different body types and provide a comfortable fit, allowing wearers to move with ease and confidence throughout the day. The collection features a versatile range of dresses, shirts, pants, skirts, and jackets. Suggesting some style tips, the designer says, “Pair a comfortable narrow pant with a shirt for a sleek and polished look suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Alter natively, you can match a top with straight pants for a chic ensemble. Long and short jackets can be layered over a white t-shirt and black trousers or worn as an inner layer with pants, creating a sophisticated and professional ensemble that transitions seamlessly from the office to after-work gatherings.” Similarly, she elaborates that a shirt can be tucked into a drape skirt for an elegant yet comfortable look, perfect for both work and weekend outings. The black midi dress and shirt dresses are go-to options, ideal for running errands or grabbing brunch with friends. The everyday essential line is designed for versatility, allowing wearers to transition seamlessly from the office to meeting friends, lazy Sundays, shopping, holidays, and travelling.
Rs 2,000 onwards. Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_saksh