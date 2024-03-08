Bhumi Pednekar: I like buying pre-loved clothes

Fashion often comes at an environmental cost. Alarming statistics have led many to embrace sustainability, from using ecofriendly materials to choosing ethical fashion practices. Saritoria, a brand that promotes pre-loved fashion and a circular fashion economy, has collaborated with Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar to champion this shift towards sustainable fashion. The actress, renowned for her unconventional roles and stellar onscreen performances, is a beacon of inspiration. Beyond her cinematic prowess, she has dedicated herself to educating the masses about climate change and environmental protection. As a part of various environmental campaigns and initiatives, Bhumi has made significant strides in inspiring individuals to prioritise ecological conservation. This exciting partnership with Bhumi will ensure listings of luxury pieces straight from her wardrobe on the Saritoria website. Her pieces are from brands like David Koma, Michael Kors, Coach, and more. We had the opportunity to speak with Bhumi to gain insight into her perspective regarding this collaboration and her understanding of sustainable fashion.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion, for me, extends beyond just trends and aesthetics. To me, it is a powerful means of self-expression. It’s all about embracing one’s individuality and celebrating diversity. It’s an art form that goes beyond the surface, reflecting our values, beliefs, and a unique narrative that we weave.

How do you include sustainability in daily life?

Tell us about your lifestyle choices. I try to lead as sustainable a life as possible. I think it all boils down to your consumption choices. As consumers, if we are aware of what we are picking up and the implication of that on the environment, our choices will automatically change. I focus on conscious consumption and reducing my environmental impact. Sustainability is integral to every aspect of my life, from fashion and food choices to travel preferences. I prioritise reducing, recycling, and conserving resources, including water and energy. I also practice waste segregation, composting, and repurposing clothes to minimise waste.

Tell us how the fashion industry has evolved over the years.

The fashion industry has undergone a remarkable transformation, embracing diversity and inclusivity with a broader representation of body types, ethnicities, and styles. There’s also a g rowing awareness and emphasis on sustainability, urging the industry to reconsider its ecological footprint. Technology has played a significant role in democratising fashion and making it more accessible, allowing individuals to express themselves beyond traditional norms.

You’re known for choosing progressive topics in films. What inspires you to go ahead with a project?

I enjoy choosing scripts that let me disrupt the content landscape. Since my debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I have embraced the opportunity to portray female characters endowed with aspirations, passions, and resilience. I need to pick the films that I feel in my gut are trying to do something new and disruptive. My intention has always been to opt for distinctive and unique projects, ideally with a meaningful message, and most crucially, to portray women accurately and I am fortunate for all the opportunities that allowed me to play such characters in the past.

Have you reworn a garment multiple times. What was the outfit and occasion?

I bought an Alexandre Vauthier gown a couple of years ago. It was quite expensive, but I have worn it so many times in various ways. The first time I wore it was in Spain at a dinner during a holiday, and then I re-wore it, I think two years ago for Christmas, with a blazer.

Have you ever bought a pre-loved piece? Tell us about that.

Yes, I like buying pre-loved fashion. I particularly enjoy collecting Vintage Thierry Mugler pieces. I have a couple of them, and they are just something special! Mugler, as a creator and designer, is someone I deeply admire. I am drawn to the aesthetics of Vintage Mugler, and I have acquired many pieces that reflect his unique style.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi