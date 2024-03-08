Fashion edit Mirrored pays tribute to the artistry of handwoven fabrics

India is a treasure trove of crafts when it comes to handloom. Whether it's the Pochampally Ikat f r o m Telangana or the Chanderi saris from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, it’s always fascinating to see how the nation has bestowed upon the world a plethora of handloom marvels. These days fashion designers are reinvigorating these time-honoured traditions, imbuing them with a contemporary flair while safeguarding their enduring grace. Sparking a discussion around the same is fashion designer Mrunalini Rao’s new collection Mirrored. The edit is meant to be a heartfelt celebration of the mesmerising world of handloom craft.
The Hyderabad-based designer often focuses on intricate embroideries and vibrant colours, drawing inspiration from Indian motifs like paisleys and florals. Each piece reflects timeless elegance and celebrates the rich heritage of Indian textiles, emphasising craftsmanship and artistry.
Talking about Mirrored, Mrunalini says, “The collection draws inspiration from the intricate synergy of yarn, warp, and weft, creating captivating textures, motifs, and colours. Mirrored pays tribute to the artistry and finesse of handwoven fabrics, with a special focus on the zardozi technique from my hometown.”
For her, the name Mirrored holds profound significance as it symbolises the reflection of skill and artistry inherent in the collection. It is a tribute to the craftsmen who bring the designer’s vision to life. “This project is deeply personal to me, considering the collaborative effort of countless hours to showcase the expertise of our artisans. More than a collection, it’s an art capsule meticulously crafted to encapsulate the essence of handwoven beauty, custom weave, and the dedication to craftsmanship,” adds Mrunalini.
The edit consists of carefully selected fabrics such as silk, kora silk, pure georgette, handwoven kanchi tissue, and raw silk to bring out the intricate appliqué work. The colour palette is a play of regal jewel tones and elegant pastels. Mrunalini incorporated vibrant multicoloured resham and zardozi hand embroidery, along with playful scalloped designs, signature paisley motifs, and bandhani hand embroidery on kora silk saris.
Throwing light on the journey of creating Mirrored, Mrunalini says, “It all began with carefully selected luxurious fabrics. The talented local artisans, specialising in zardozi, pearl embellishments, and hand embroidery, played a crucial role in bringing each piece to life. Their expertise contributed to the rich handcrafted detailing seen throughout the collection, from delicately embroidered motifs to hand appliqué of prints over raw silk.”
Mirrored showcases a diverse range of ethnic wear, particularly exquisite saris designed for various occasions.
The collection is a harmonious blend of timeless ethnic grace and contemporary chic, resonating with the ever evolving taste of the modern fashion enthusiast.With Mi rrored, the designer’s vision is to create an emotional bond with the outfits, fostering a blend of pride in one’s cultural roots and a contemporary appreciation for the artistry of fashion.
Rs 59,000 onwards.
Available online.
