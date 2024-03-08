Fashion edit Mirrored pays tribute to the artistry of handwoven fabrics

India is a treasure trove of crafts when it comes to handloom. Whether it's the Pochampally Ikat f r o m Telangana or the Chanderi saris from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, it’s always fascinating to see how the nation has bestowed upon the world a plethora of handloom marvels. These days fashion designers are reinvigorating these time-honoured traditions, imbuing them with a contemporary flair while safeguarding their enduring grace. Sparking a discussion around the same is fashion designer Mrunalini Rao’s new collection Mirrored. The edit is meant to be a heartfelt celebration of the mesmerising world of handloom craft.

The Hyderabad-based designer often focuses on intricate embroideries and vibrant colours, drawing inspiration from Indian motifs like paisleys and florals. Each piece reflects timeless elegance and celebrates the rich heritage of Indian textiles, emphasising craftsmanship and artistry.

Talking about Mirrored, Mrunalini says, “The collection draws inspiration from the intricate synergy of yarn, warp, and weft, creating captivating textures, motifs, and colours. Mirrored pays tribute to the artistry and finesse of handwoven fabrics, with a special focus on the zardozi technique from my hometown.”

For her, the name Mirrored holds profound significance as it symbolises the reflection of skill and artistry inherent in the collection. It is a tribute to the craftsmen who bring the designer’s vision to life. “This project is deeply personal to me, considering the collaborative effort of countless hours to showcase the expertise of our artisans. More than a collection, it’s an art capsule meticulously crafted to encapsulate the essence of handwoven beauty, custom weave, and the dedication to craftsmanship,” adds Mrunalini.