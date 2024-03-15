Deck yourself in minimalism and comfort in every aspect with a new fashion collection

Telling us more about the new edit, Bhumika says, “It embodies the essence of comfort and elegance. Inspired by the need for practical yet stylish outfits, we curated a range of designs that seamlessly transition from casual to formal gatherings.” She expresses that they have predominantly used wool and velvet fabrics and the colour palette of the collection consists of yellow, brown and green shades.

Nitasha elaborates that Winter Casuals is all about minimal silhouettes featuring clean lines and relaxed fits for ease of movement. These outfits range from suits and co-ord sets to dresses and outerwear, suitable for various occasions. By incorporating regional textiles and sustainable practices, the designers intended to foster a sense of appreciation for traditional craftsmanship and mindful consumption. Elaborating on the same, she shares, “We operate on a made-to-order model, enhancing inventory management to minimise waste. Offering customisation helps prevent size issues and further reduces waste and carbon footprint, as we don’t offer returns or exchanges. Additionally, we prioritise premium quality fabrics without polyester, ensuring comfort for the wearer and promoting environmental sustainability.” All the scraps left after cutting are used in some or the other way by their team.