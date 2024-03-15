Deck yourself in minimalism and comfort in every aspect with a new fashion collection

Be it for a day at the office or running errands in the city, there’s a certain allure and comfort in adorning your wardrobe with everyday wear. Casual picks hold a distinct charm — versatile, effortless, and perfect for any usual day. They effortlessly blend into your daily lives, requiring minimal thought or effort. Yet, their significance cannot be understated. Fashion brand ILMA unveils a new collection, Winter Casuals, capturing the attention of those who prioritise comfort without compromising on style.
The sister duo of Nitasha and Bhumika, the co-founders of the brand, believe in minimalism and versatility. They offer made-to-order garments that are not only stylish but also environmentally conscious. Their focus lies in utilising regional textiles such as Doriya fabric from Rajasthan, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the region while bolstering support for local artisans.
Telling us more about the new edit, Bhumika says, “It embodies the essence of comfort and elegance. Inspired by the need for practical yet stylish outfits, we curated a range of designs that seamlessly transition from casual to formal gatherings.” She expresses that they have predominantly used wool and velvet fabrics and the colour palette of the collection consists of yellow, brown and green shades.
Nitasha elaborates that Winter Casuals is all about minimal silhouettes featuring clean lines and relaxed fits for ease of movement. These outfits range from suits and co-ord sets to dresses and outerwear, suitable for various occasions. By incorporating regional textiles and sustainable practices, the designers intended to foster a sense of appreciation for traditional craftsmanship and mindful consumption. Elaborating on the same, she shares, “We operate on a made-to-order model, enhancing inventory management to minimise waste. Offering customisation helps prevent size issues and further reduces waste and carbon footprint, as we don’t offer returns or exchanges. Additionally, we prioritise premium quality fabrics without polyester, ensuring comfort for the wearer and promoting environmental sustainability.” All the scraps left after cutting are used in some or the other way by their team.
According to Bhumika, the relaxed and slightly loose fit in these pieces allows for easy layering if you want, ensuring warmth without sacrificing style. They wanted to offer the wearers with garments that are aesthetically pleasing, practical and comfortable for everyday wear.
Rs 8,000 upwards.
Available online.