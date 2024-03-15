Fashion edit Amidi embodies the essence of boundless and majestic womanhood

Getting into the details, Sahil tells us, “The name Amidi symbolises the limitless potential and resilience inherent in women, encapsulating their diverse experiences and qualities. The collection embodies the essence of boundless, beautiful, and majestic womanhood, serving as an ode to the multifaceted nature of women.”

The brand specialises in appliqué work. Each motif, composed of approximately a thousand elements, epitomises their unparalleled craftsmanship, making it a signature statement. They aim to redefine Indian craftsmanship by infusing modern silhouettes with intricate handcrafted details.

Amidi presents a signature fusion wear, blending contemporary Western styles with traditional Indian craftsmanship. Designed to adapt to various occasions, one can pull off these outfits on numerous occasions including evening soirées. Sahil says, “For this edit, we have curated a selection of sustainable, natural fabrics including linen, cotton, silk organza and others. Apart from sustainability, these materials also offer luxurious texture and comfort.”