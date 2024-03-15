Fashion edit Amidi embodies the essence of boundless and majestic womanhood

Throughout history, women have demonstrated remarkable potential and unwavering determination, harnessing their innate abilities to conquer every challenge set before them. From the sacred act of giving life to shattering the chains of patriarchal oppression, women have emerged as beacons of strength and resilience. From nurturing relationships at home to tackling the most formidable challenges in the workplace, women seamlessly fulfil multifaceted roles with unparalleled resilience and grace. Fashion designer Sahil Kochhar's new collection Amidi weaves their stories of strength, elegance and joy. A beautiful tribute to womanhood, the edit, being the designer’s prêt wear collection, showcases a harmonious blend of colours, textures and style.
Getting into the details, Sahil tells us, “The name Amidi symbolises the limitless potential and resilience inherent in women, encapsulating their diverse experiences and qualities. The collection embodies the essence of boundless, beautiful, and majestic womanhood, serving as an ode to the multifaceted nature of women.”
The brand specialises in appliqué work. Each motif, composed of approximately a thousand elements, epitomises their unparalleled craftsmanship, making it a signature statement. They aim to redefine Indian craftsmanship by infusing modern silhouettes with intricate handcrafted details.
Amidi presents a signature fusion wear, blending contemporary Western styles with traditional Indian craftsmanship. Designed to adapt to various occasions, one can pull off these outfits on numerous occasions including evening soirées. Sahil says, “For this edit, we have curated a selection of sustainable, natural fabrics including linen, cotton, silk organza and others. Apart from sustainability, these materials also offer luxurious texture and comfort.”
Coming to the colour palette, he says that it consists of earthy tones. Elaborating on the same, he says, “Our collection resonates with nature’s timeless beauty. Each piece features our signature appliqué motifs, intricately crafted to evoke the essence of femininity and the enchantment of feminine grace.” The designs boast distinctive silhouettes and cuts, ensuring each garment stands out as a testament to both craftsmanship and contemporary elegance. In Sahil’s understanding, the edit champions women's empowerment with the usage of powerful motifs, fluid silhouettes, and intricate detailing.
Sharing how he wants the wearers to feel after donning Amidi, Sahil expresses, “Our goal is to evoke a sense of self-assurance and individuality — embracing who you are and what you stand for. We strive to instil feelings of confidence, sophistication, and empowerment with every garment.” It is worth noting that local artisans were pivotal in crafting the Amidi collection.“Our partnership not only upheld heritage techniques but also supported sustainable livelihoods within the community,” adds Sahil.
Price starts at Rs 18,000.
Available online.
