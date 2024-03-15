Here’s a fashion collection that merges innovativeness with craftsmanship rightfully

Many people embrace the timeless allure of classics in fashion. While some find solace in the familiar pieces, others revel in the thrill of experimentation where tradition intertwines with innovation. Fashion brand KH House of Khaddar’s spring summer launch, Loominaire epitomises comfort and boldness, infusing a modern twist into classic suiting to create a perfect harmony of style and ease.
Kamal Haasan’s sustainable fashion label is renowned for its commitment to heritage craftsmanship and eco-conscious practices.
The creative director, Amritha Ram says, “My inspiration for Loominaire stems from classic tailoring and craftsmanship, which is why I call this collection a ‘parade of sartorial mastery.’ When I use the term ‘sartorial,’ it acts as a nod to the meticulous art of making clothes, not just men or the wearers.”
The collection encompasses a diverse array of styles, ranging from classic double-breasted coats to airy spring trenches, and daring silhouettes such as jumpsuits for men and cropped blazers. Additionally, the collection features high-waisted skirts paired with bustiers, inviting exploration into a realm of contemporary elegance and bold expression.
Informing us further, Amritha says, “In terms of fabrics, khaddar reigns supreme. For the colour palette, it has a deep connection to nature and the world around us. We have also tried to infuse this with the mood of the upcoming spring and summer, the warmth of lilac and chocolate brown paying homage to the organic richness of the earth. We have used some bold colour palettes like the red and the Gen Z yellow and the classic black-and-white has to be a part of the collection.” Each colour has been carefully chosen to evoke a specific emotion and to resonate with the wearer’s individuality. The designer accepts that they stayed true to some classics and have reinvented others. For instance, a raw-edged denim trench replaces the traditional beige, keeping the classic essence intact with a modern edge. Similarly, the timeless double-breasted style is presented with slightly flared trousers for a playful touch.
“We have experimented with silhouettes, adjusting the length of suit dresses and styles of trench coats — from sleeveless to oversized sleeves— without altering the originals. Our approach revolves around playful innovation while honouring tradition,” adds Amritha. The designer wants people to feel fresh with the cut and colours, as they infuse energy and vibrance with a sense of modern dynamism.
Price starts at Rs 18,000.
Soon available online.