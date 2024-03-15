Here’s a fashion collection that merges innovativeness with craftsmanship rightfully

Many people embrace the timeless allure of classics in fashion. While some find solace in the familiar pieces, others revel in the thrill of experimentation where tradition intertwines with innovation. Fashion brand KH House of Khaddar’s spring summer launch, Loominaire epitomises comfort and boldness, infusing a modern twist into classic suiting to create a perfect harmony of style and ease.

Kamal Haasan’s sustainable fashion label is renowned for its commitment to heritage craftsmanship and eco-conscious practices.

The creative director, Amritha Ram says, “My inspiration for Loominaire stems from classic tailoring and craftsmanship, which is why I call this collection a ‘parade of sartorial mastery.’ When I use the term ‘sartorial,’ it acts as a nod to the meticulous art of making clothes, not just men or the wearers.”

The collection encompasses a diverse array of styles, ranging from classic double-breasted coats to airy spring trenches, and daring silhouettes such as jumpsuits for men and cropped blazers. Additionally, the collection features high-waisted skirts paired with bustiers, inviting exploration into a realm of contemporary elegance and bold expression.