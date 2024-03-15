New collection Jalsaa E Bahaar talks volumes about the vibrancy of spring celebrations

The splendour of spring, glorified in poetry and melody, embodies the essence of fresh beginnings. As leaves shed their wintry garb and tender shoots emerge, life bursts forth in a symphony of beauty and meaning. Across the globe, hearts unite in celebration, rejoicing in the longer days and the promise of new life. Spring is a time of jubilation, where love blossoms alongside the vibrant blooms, and the world is bathed in the warm embrace of sunshine. Fashion designer Nidhika Shekhar’s new collection Jalsaa E Bahaar featuring eye-catching ethnic and contemporary pieces, talks about the joyful time in this season.
Her unique design vocabulary revolves around fusing traditional and modern aesthetics in her creations. Ideal for festivals and celebrations, her designs include everything right from distinct styles to innovative embroidery patterns and vibrant colours.
Talking about the collection, Nidhika says, “It draws inspiration from the vibrancy of spring celebrations, embodying the essence of blooming flowers and joyful festivities.” The beauty of spring’s arrival lies in its diverse celebrations all over. Each region welcomes the new season uniquely, whether through festivals, parades, or communal meals. Many marriages also take place during the spring season. Tapping on this, Jalsaa E Bahaar consists of occasion wear perfect for weddings, festive celebrations, special events and other such joyous occasions. From elegant saris to chic Indo-western ensembles, these outfits are ideal for mehendi ceremonies, sangeet nights, cocktail parties, and summer weddings.
Getting into the nitty-gritty of the materials and colours used in the edit, Nidhika tells us, “We preferred having flowy and translucent fabrics like georgette, crepe, and organza. The colour palette includes pastel pinks, serene blues, gorgeous golds, and beautiful ivories.” The outfits are elevated with distinct design elements including delicate embroideries, modern embellishments, and intricate details. “Jalsaa E Bahaar is designed with upcoming summer weddings in mind, ensuring each piece complements the season’s festivities. The lightweight fabrics and refreshing colours make them perfect for summer soirées,” adds Nidhika. The designer aimed to create perfectly stylish and comfortable ethnic outfits, ensuring wearers look their best while staying cool and comfortable. Each garment caters to modern women seeking style and ease. The collection is a celebration of elegance, showcasing timeless designs with exquisite embroidery and contemporary silhouettes, reflecting the wearer’s personality effortlessly.
Touching upon the manufacturing process, Nidhika explains, “Local artisans play a crucial role in our team, bringing our designs to life with meticulous hand craftsmanship. Each outfit in this collection undergoes 50 to 100 hours of artisanal work, ensuring exceptional quality and attention to detail.”
Price starts at Rs 36,000.
Available online.
