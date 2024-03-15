New collection Jalsaa E Bahaar talks volumes about the vibrancy of spring celebrations

The splendour of spring, glorified in poetry and melody, embodies the essence of fresh beginnings. As leaves shed their wintry garb and tender shoots emerge, life bursts forth in a symphony of beauty and meaning. Across the globe, hearts unite in celebration, rejoicing in the longer days and the promise of new life. Spring is a time of jubilation, where love blossoms alongside the vibrant blooms, and the world is bathed in the warm embrace of sunshine. Fashion designer Nidhika Shekhar’s new collection Jalsaa E Bahaar featuring eye-catching ethnic and contemporary pieces, talks about the joyful time in this season.

Her unique design vocabulary revolves around fusing traditional and modern aesthetics in her creations. Ideal for festivals and celebrations, her designs include everything right from distinct styles to innovative embroidery patterns and vibrant colours.