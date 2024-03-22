Inspired by Kokapur, a quaint suburban area in Kolkata, this edit is full of eye-catching traditional wear

Sometimes, beauty resides in the simplicity of everyday objects. You’ll see artists and fashion designers alike drawing inspiration from the ordinary, transforming mundane elements into extraordinary works of art. Fashion brand Saksham & Neharicka’s new collection Kokapur is inspired by a quaint suburban area of Kolkata, by the same name. Their designs usually draw inspiration from the vibrant streets of India, blending tradition and modernity through bold prints and intricate hand embroideries.
Talking about Kokapur, Saksham shares, “This collection is deeply rooted in my journey, drawing inspiration from Kokapur, where I spent my formative years. After two decades of chasing the fast-paced city life, I decided to return to Kokapur. It was here that I had a profound realisation — I had spent m y life seeking happiness elsewhere, oblivious to the beauty and contentment that surrounded me all along.” This introspective moment sparked the inspiration to create this collection, serving as a heartfelt tribute to his cherished hometown.
Kokapur features a wide array of saris and kurta sets in purest handwoven fabrics, decked up with the brand’s statement appliqué work and aari work.
Running us through the fabrics, Neharicka says, “We have used pure handwoven fabrics including Chanderi, silk organza, tussar silk and metallic cotton. The unique composition of our distressed embroidery with bold floral motifs adds charm to the outfits.” The colour palette includes soft pastels and muted tones of coral, lime green, beige, lavender and pink.
Since their design vocabulary majorly revolves around handwork including intricate embroideries, it’s important to acknowledge the artisans who contribute to the edit with their unmatched skills. Telling us more about the same, Saksham says, “Since inception, our studio has forged deep connections with artisans and weavers nationwide. Currently, we proudly employ over 20 local artisans, each contributing their expertise to craft every piece in our collection by hand. Additionally, we have collaborated closely with weavers from Varanasi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, honouring their traditions and skills in our designs.” Neharicka says that, through their designs, they aim to help the wearers discover their confidence and their worth.
Rs 13,990 upwards.
Available online.