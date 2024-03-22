Inspired by Kokapur, a quaint suburban area in Kolkata, this edit is full of eye-catching traditional wear

Kokapur features a wide array of saris and kurta sets in purest handwoven fabrics, decked up with the brand’s statement appliqué work and aari work.

Running us through the fabrics, Neharicka says, “We have used pure handwoven fabrics including Chanderi, silk organza, tussar silk and metallic cotton. The unique composition of our distressed embroidery with bold floral motifs adds charm to the outfits.” The colour palette includes soft pastels and muted tones of coral, lime green, beige, lavender and pink.

Since their design vocabulary majorly revolves around handwork including intricate embroideries, it’s important to acknowledge the artisans who contribute to the edit with their unmatched skills. Telling us more about the same, Saksham says, “Since inception, our studio has forged deep connections with artisans and weavers nationwide. Currently, we proudly employ over 20 local artisans, each contributing their expertise to craft every piece in our collection by hand. Additionally, we have collaborated closely with weavers from Varanasi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, honouring their traditions and skills in our designs.” Neharicka says that, through their designs, they aim to help the wearers discover their confidence and their worth.

Rs 13,990 upwards.

Available online.