Here’s a new collection inspired by the Arab — Bohemian aesthetics incorporated into Indian textiles

For this edit, the designer preferred using the finest pure natural cotton, hand-wrapped and tie-dyed in a vibrant colour palette. Embellished with playful accents like mirrors, coins, pearls, and shells, the designs exude a bohemianchar m. Yet, Pooja ensured these pieces are completely maintenance free. She explains, “As someone obsessed with crisp ironing, I understand the hassle it can be, which is why our collection embraces natural wrinkles, eliminating the need for ironing .”

Even though it’s perfect for the summer season, Pooja endeavoured to infuse the collection with vibrant hues, challenging the traditional palette dominated by whites and pastels. Addressing colour care concerns, the collection allows wearers to hand-dip outfits in cold water at home, eliminating the need for dry cleaning. The collection boasts an array of options including dresses, wrap sets, kaftans, co-ord sets, and suits — ensuring versatility. According to the designer, you can wear them effortlessly any day, anywhere, letting the outfits define the day, not the other way around. Pooja’s commitment to preserving and promoting hand artisans shines through in the Spring Summer 2024 collection. The precision of tying and dyeing, along with intricate mirror and thread work, reflects the expertise of local artisans, she emphasises, while mentioning, “It’s our responsibility to take pride in the craft of Indian artisans, who are the backbone of global fashion.”

Price starts at Rs 6,000.

Available online.

