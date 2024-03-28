The Wild will transport you to dense, verdant jungles and evoke the untamed spirit of the savannah

Since the collection prioritises comfort with breathable fabrics ideal for warmer weather, the designer has used natural crepe, pure cotton and linen. Sharing some information related to the design elements, Ishita says, “We have drawn inspiration from Mother Nature herself, infusing our pieces with elements inspired by the great outdoors. Look for bold floral prints and playful animal motifs that capture the essence of a blossoming garden. Each piece is adorned with intricate details like embroidery accents and delicate lace inserts, exuding craftsmanship and sophistication.” Some silhouettes also feature subtle ruffles and tie-up details, adding a contemporary twist to timeless classics.

The Wild features a vibrant array of colours inspired by blooming flowers and lush landscapes. From fiery reds and sunny yellows to lush greens and deep blues, and even pastels, you’ll find it all in the collection. The Wild presents a diverse range of outfits suitable for various occasions, catering to women and young girls. “Coordinated sets feature playful elegance with vibrant wildlife-inspired prints, perfect for daytime outings or lively gatherings. Embroidered and hand-painted kurta sets exude sophistication and charm, suitable for evening occasions. Overall, both options offer chic and comfortable choices for any occasion, ensuring wearers look and feel their best,” concludes Ishita.

Price starts at Rs 5,450.

Available online.