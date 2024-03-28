The Wild will transport you to dense, verdant jungles and evoke the untamed spirit of the savannah

The unparalleled beauty of the natural world knows no rival. From majestic trees and breathtaking mountains to serene water bodies, verdant plants, and an array of diverse f auna, every element exudes intricate detailing. To encapsulate this profound connection with nature, fashion brand Chakkraa unveils its latest collection, The Wild, a tribute to the untamed splendour of the natural world.
Founder and designer, Ishita Sanon tells us, “Each piece in this edit, from lush foliage patterns reminiscent of dense jungles to fierce animal prints embodying the untamed spirit of the savannah, is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship.” The collection beckons you to embrace your inner explorer confidently and in style. Whether navigating the urban jungle or embarking on a journey of self-discovery, these pieces empower you to unleash your wild side and make a bold statement. “The Wild is where fashion meets adventure in the most exhilarating way imaginable,” the designer adds.
Since the collection prioritises comfort with breathable fabrics ideal for warmer weather, the designer has used natural crepe, pure cotton and linen. Sharing some information related to the design elements, Ishita says, “We have drawn inspiration from Mother Nature herself, infusing our pieces with elements inspired by the great outdoors. Look for bold floral prints and playful animal motifs that capture the essence of a blossoming garden. Each piece is adorned with intricate details like embroidery accents and delicate lace inserts, exuding craftsmanship and sophistication.” Some silhouettes also feature subtle ruffles and tie-up details, adding a contemporary twist to timeless classics.
The Wild features a vibrant array of colours inspired by blooming flowers and lush landscapes. From fiery reds and sunny yellows to lush greens and deep blues, and even pastels, you’ll find it all in the collection. The Wild presents a diverse range of outfits suitable for various occasions, catering to women and young girls. “Coordinated sets feature playful elegance with vibrant wildlife-inspired prints, perfect for daytime outings or lively gatherings. Embroidered and hand-painted kurta sets exude sophistication and charm, suitable for evening occasions. Overall, both options offer chic and comfortable choices for any occasion, ensuring wearers look and feel their best,” concludes Ishita.
Price starts at Rs 5,450.
Available online.