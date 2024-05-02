Fashion edit Mohr pays homage to the illuminating, sacred, and precious nature of the metal gold

Gold holds enduring cultural and religious significance across civilisations, including ancient Egypt and the Inca, symbolising illumination, sacredness, power, prestige, divinity, and enlightenment. In India, where gold plays a pivotal role, it is deeply intertwined with religious beliefs, traditions, and festivals, signifying good luck and auspiciousness during pujas, and marriages. Inspired by this, fashion brand Nikita Vishakha introduces its latest collection, Mohr. The brand is renowned for blending India’s rich heritage of exquisite craftsmanship with a sophisticated contemporary aesthetic at its core. Their latest creation exemplifies their creative vision and design philosophy. We let the co-founders Nikita Pacheriwal and Vishakha Agrawal share insights into Mohr.
Talking about the inspiration, Nikita says, “We were quite impressed with the multifaceted significance of gold in our lives, celebrations, and traditions. You see, how even the slightest touch of gold, locally known as ‘varq’ in India, used as a layer over traditional sweets, can enhance the ordinary and make the edibles look appealing.” She further mentions Cham Cham, a popular desi sweet, fragrances like attar, gota patti embroideries, hair ornaments, and festive adornments, that showcase the incorporation of gold, emerge as the cherished treasure of every Indian home. These diverse perspectives on gold and its usage served as the driving force for the designer duo resulting in the creation of Mohr.
As we explore the collection, we were enraptured by a splendid exhibition of opulent golden tones, commanding the spotlight and imbuing each garment with an ethereal radiance, evoking memories of joyous celebrations. Nikita states, “For fabrics, we have used specially crafted tissue from Banaras, organza intricately embellished with aari and sequin embroidery, and chinon dupatta adorned with zari buttis.”
Discussing the distinct design elements, Vishakha elaborates, “Mohr showcases our unique hand-knotted gota and lavish use of gold tissue, complemented by intricately handembroidered real mirrors. Each piece reflects meticulous craftsmanship, featuring a blend of intricate detailing and bold designs.” According to her, the edit aims to evoke a sense of boldness, and unapologetic style. The convergence of gold hues, intricate details, and timeless designs ensures that wherever the wearers may venture, they are destined to captivate attention.
Each outfit within this selection achieves a seamless fusion of traditional elements and modern sophistication, providing a revitalising perspective on ethnic attire that strikes a perfect equilibrium between subtlety and extravagance. Tailored for those who cherish their cultural heritage while expressing their unique style, this curated assortment offers a charming variety of saris, kurtas, and ethnic ensembles suited for weddings, anniversaries, intimate gatherings, and festive celebrations.
Mohr encapsulates the essence of individuality and style. Through a fusion of various design elements and the distinctive signature style of Nikita Vishakha, the designer duo aims to empower wearers to elevate their unique identity and stand out from the crowd.
Price starts at Rs 25,000.
Available online.
