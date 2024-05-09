Mother's Day special: Find an ultimate gift guide for your mother

There exists no bond as profound as the sacred connection between a mother and her child. From the very moment of your arrival into this world, she cradled you in her arms, nurturing not just your physical form but also sculpting the very essence of your being with her wisdom and love. With every step you take, you carry within you the echoes of her laughter, the strength of her spirit, and the gentleness of her touch, for you are not merely an extension of her flesh and blood, but a reflection of her soul. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, check out some interesting gifting ideas for the special woman in your life.
Ethnic glamour
Surprise your mother with this stunning three-piece mustard yellow printed silk blend suit set by Libas. Picture her in the A-line kurta, adorned with charming floral prints. Complementing this, the trousers offer ample comfort with their spacious pockets and a beautiful dupatta for a sense of completion. Embellished with sequins and intricate gota patti detailing; this outfit is not just for casual outings but also perfect for soirées under the evening stars.
Rs 4,999. Available online.
Lavender opulence
If your mother adores pearls and you are in search of a gift to light up her face, look no further than this exquisite necklace from Totapari. Featuring a gorgeous lavender pendant adorned with delicate pearls, it exudes elegance suitable for any occasion, be it daytime outings or evening affairs. Rs 5,700. Available online.
Sleek style
A stylish bag makes a fantastic Mother's Day gift, perfect for her daily excursions or workplace endeavours. If she cherishes a good collection of bags, gift her Toni Knotted Ruched Bag from Charles & Keith. Practical and chic, it's ideal for her everyday adventures and work commitments. A thoughtful gesture to show your love and gratitude for all she does.
Rs 9,499. Available online.
Embrace simplicity
For the mom who cherishes simplicity and refinement, you could opt for these elegant Blue Leather Chappals by Fabindia. Crafted with care, this pair of footwear offers comfort and style in equal measure. The supple leather exudes charm while ensuring durability for long-lasting wear. Ideal for casual occasions, they pair seamlessly with chinos and a striped shirt. Rs 900. Available online.
Lip magic
Help your mother elevate her look with The MyGlamm Super Makeup Range. With a 4-in-1 Liquid Lipstick Stack, this pocket-friendly set ensures comfort and richness in four shades, lasting up to eight hours. It is perfect for the modern woman who effortlessly juggles various aspects of life with grace.
Rs 699. Available online.
Blissful bundle
Encourage your mother to prioritise herself with Loopify’s Mother’s Day Pamper Gift Hamper. From opulent bathing bars to rejuvenating organic bath salts, each item is designed to pamper and delight her. Complete with a natural loofah, multani mitti face pack, and a charming fridge magnet, it’s a thoughtful way for mom to unwind and recharge. Embrace sustainability with this eco-friendly box!
Rs 810. Available online.
Artistic charm
From our earliest memories, we have admired our mothers as culinary goddesses and kitchen queens. If your mother appreciates aesthetically pleasing crockery sets, explore the Wild Charm Collection by Izzhaar. Crafted with precision and passion, each piece showcases exquisite design and superior craftsmanship. Made from fine bone china, they elevate dining experiences and make for luxurious gifts.
Rs 3,250 upwards. Available online.