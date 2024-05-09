Rooted in the rich heritage of South Asian identity, Juloos emerges from a sense of pride, weaving together various communities

Juloos features 250 pieces, crafted in eight colour tones, chosen from the vintage shades that can be found in Mughal paintings. Luxurious tussars and raw silks are used in the festive collection, alongside muslin and cotton silk saris, kurtas, and kaftans for everyday luxury. Habutai silk lining adds texture, while handmade tassels, charms, and bespoke embellishments adorn the entire collection, exclusively tailored for Juloos.

Speaking about the local crafts used in the edit, Karan shares, “We have stayed loyal to ek taar ka aari wo rk , chickankari with multiple threads. Also sequin work, marodi work, doriya; all signature to Torani’s aesthetic, but married with this kitsch element of motifs and symbols that you see in the folk and street spaces of India — paan, chidi, dil, hukum.” Inspired by the diverse folk traditions of India, including the iconic kalbeliya skirt and vibrant patterns seen on trucks in Punjab, the collection boasts a rich scope of cultural influences. “What is also special in the collection is the crafting of accessories. We have worked hard to create modern day potlis in the shape of a tota (parrot), alongside an extensive range of accessories ranging from batuas to duffles,” adds Karan.

Juloos encompasses a range from low-key, understated luxury like kurta sets and kaftans to more elaborate pieces such as anarkalis, lehengas, embroidered saris, jackets, and chogas. Torani’s ethos revolves around inclusivity across age, gender, occasions, and body types, ensuring something for everyone. The edit consists of versatile pieces that can be complemented with moder n fits including lehengas that are crafted to be modern and lightweight, offering beauty without the usual heaviness. Juloos encourages experimentation and personalisation, allowing individuals to mix and match to create the unique style.

Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari have worn pieces from Juloos.

Price starts at Rs 7,000. Available online.